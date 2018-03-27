Clemson fires Smith

Audra Smith will not be retained as Clemson’s head women’s basketball coach, Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich announced today.

Smith completed her fifth season as Clemson’s head coach in 2017-18 as the Tigers posted an 11-19 overall record and 1-15 mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference. In five seasons leading the Tigers, Smith compiled a 52-99 overall record, 9-70 in the ACC.

“We appreciate everything that Coach Smith and her staff have done for our women’s basketball program and for our student-athletes, but the on-court results made this decision necessary,” Radakovich said. “We have high expectations for all our athletic programs and we need a new direction and fresh perspective in women’s basketball.  We wish Audra all the best moving forward as we begin a national search for our new head coach.”

