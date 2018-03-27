Clemson in top group for 4-star DE

Clemson in top group for 4-star DE

Recruiting

Clemson in top group for 4-star DE

Laurel (Miss.) West Jones four-star defensive end Byron Young named Clemson one of his top 10 schools on Tuesday via Twitter.

Mississippi State, Alabama, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Florida, Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina and LSU also made the top group for Young.

Clemson offered Young on Feb. 22. After receiving the offer, Young told The Clemson Insider he was “very excited” to get it.

As a junior in 2017, Young registered 30 tackles, including 22 for loss and 14 sacks.

He is ranked by ESPN as the No. 12 defensive end and No. 112 overall prospect in the 2019 class.

, , Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
26m

GREENVILLE, SC – Seth Beer did it again for the Tigers. Clemson added to their lead in the fourth.  With two outs Patrick Cromwell walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch.  After Renwick walked (…)

reply
55m

GREENVILLE, SC – Clemson added to their lead in the top of the third against Furman. With one out Logan Davidson walked.  Jordan Greene grounded out advancing Davidson to second.  Seth Beer singled (…)

reply
1hr

GREENVILLE – The Tigers took the lead in the second inning at Fluor Field against Furman. Robert Jolly doubled to start the inning.  Drew Wharton flied out to right advancing Jolly to third.  (…)

reply
5hr

Audra Smith will not be retained as Clemson’s head women’s basketball coach, Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich announced today. Smith completed her fifth season as Clemson’s head coach in (…)

reply
5hr

Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report. TCI has some exciting news on Kier Meredith’s return from injury.  Which NFL legacy (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home