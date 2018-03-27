Clemson in top group for 4-star DE

Laurel (Miss.) West Jones four-star defensive end Byron Young named Clemson one of his top 10 schools on Tuesday via Twitter.

Mississippi State, Alabama, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Florida, Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina and LSU also made the top group for Young.

Clemson offered Young on Feb. 22. After receiving the offer, Young told The Clemson Insider he was “very excited” to get it.

As a junior in 2017, Young registered 30 tackles, including 22 for loss and 14 sacks.

He is ranked by ESPN as the No. 12 defensive end and No. 112 overall prospect in the 2019 class.