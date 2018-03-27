Lee talks about Tigers' win over Furman

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Eighth-ranked Clemson defeated Furman, 10-5, on Tuesday night at Fluor Field. The Tigers, who won both games of the home-and-home season series, improved to 19-6, while the Paladins fell to 13-12.

Seth Beer went 3-for-3 with a grand slam and five RBIs to lead the Tigers. It marked Clemson’s 19th straight win over Furman, and the Tigers improved to 12-0 against the Paladins at Fluor Field.

Clemson head coach Monte Lee spoke with the media after the game. Check out his interview on TCITV: