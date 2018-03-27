Lee talks about Tigers' win over Furman

Lee talks about Tigers' win over Furman

Baseball

Lee talks about Tigers' win over Furman

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Eighth-ranked Clemson defeated Furman, 10-5, on Tuesday night at Fluor Field. The Tigers, who won both games of the home-and-home season series, improved to 19-6, while the Paladins fell to 13-12.

Seth Beer went 3-for-3 with a grand slam and five RBIs to lead the Tigers. It marked Clemson’s 19th straight win over Furman, and the Tigers improved to 12-0 against the Paladins at Fluor Field.

Clemson head coach Monte Lee spoke with the media after the game. Check out his interview on TCITV:

, , Baseball

More TCI

Latest

reply
2hr

GREENVILLE, SC – Seth Beer did it again for the Tigers. Clemson added to their lead in the fourth.  With two outs Patrick Cromwell walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch.  After Renwick walked (…)

reply
2hr

GREENVILLE, SC – Clemson added to their lead in the top of the third against Furman. With one out Logan Davidson walked.  Jordan Greene grounded out advancing Davidson to second.  Seth Beer singled (…)

reply
3hr

GREENVILLE – The Tigers took the lead in the second inning at Fluor Field against Furman. Robert Jolly doubled to start the inning.  Drew Wharton flied out to right advancing Jolly to third.  (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home