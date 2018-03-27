Scott optimistic about the quarterbacks

Jeff Scott is optimistic about where Clemson is at with its quarterback position.

There is a good reason. Or should I say four reasons.

Clemson has four quarterbacks on its roster who were highly recruited coming out of high school and could start just about anywhere in the ACC or the SEC.

Of course it all starts with incumbent starter Kelly Bryant. The rising senior led the Tigers to a third straight ACC Championship and College Football Playoff appearance last fall, going 12-1 in games in which he started and finished.

Behind Bryant is soon-to-be-sophomore Hunter Johnson. He is a former 5-star quarterback in high school and last year was one of two backups to Bryant.

Behind Johnson is redshirt freshman Chase Brice, a former 4-star quarterback, who has a strong arm and is known for his leadership skills.

Then there is former 5-star Trevor Lawrence, the nation’s No. 1 player and quarterback in the 2018 recruiting class. Lawrence enrolled at Clemson in January and so far through nine spring practices he has made his presence known, both physically and mentally.

“I wish I could tell you that one guy has taken off, but it is really not,” said Scott, Clemson’s co-offensive coordinator. “These guys … I continuously catch myself because I’m watching my guy as the play is going on and because I see a great throw and a great decision. I go back and say who threw it. If I’m charting it, it is pretty even across the board.

“All of those guys are having their moments and they also have some moments where they make a poor decision or the defense caught them off guard a little bit.”

Scott says all four quarterbacks have made more good plays than bad ones, and are somewhere within the 75 percent range when it comes to making the right decisions on their throws.

“They are about what you would expect,” he said.

The good news, according to Scott, is all four quarterbacks are getting reps in practice against a defense that will be one of the best they will see all year.

“We are seeing three games worth of defense in one scrimmage and you are not really preparing for that,” Scott said. “You are just putting in your install and are worried about yourself so these guys are getting a lot of stuff thrown at them.

“I’m optimistic with where we are right now at quarterback.”