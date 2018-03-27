Shaq Smith will be ready when his number is called

In his very first high school game, Shaq Smith played against former Clemson linebacker Dorian O’Daniel. Since that game, Smith has kept up with O’Daniel every year.

“Our relationship goes way back,” Smith said after practice on Monday.

His relationship with O’Daniel played a role in why Smith ultimately came to Clemson in the first place.

“I have followed his career and to see him come in and play the same role, a big-time guy from back home who did not have things go the way he wanted them to go. But then to see it pan out and the type of year he had this (past) year that has been my motivation.”

Like O’Daniel, Smith had to come into Clemson and learn. Though he was considered one of the best linebackers in the country coming out of high school, the former 5-star product had to wait his turn and learn how to play linebacker in college before he got his opportunity.

Smith was redshirted in 2016 and last year he played sparingly, recording 14 tackles in 13 games, and played mostly on special teams.

Through it all, O’Daniel kept him positive. He kept him sane and more importantly he kept him focused.

“He helped me to keep working because I know my time is coming,” Smith said.

Smith has worked both at the MIKE and the WILL linebacker spots this spring.

“I’m comfortable at both. Preferably, I like WILL, but I definitely can play both,” he said.

Smith is not surprised it has taken him a couple of years to get Brent Venables defense down because he knew he was behind. But what he did not know was how far behind he was.

“How much I was going to have to learn and how much I did not know, that is what surprised me,” he said. “Coming from IMG and being one of the top guys coming out of high school I felt like I knew a lot of ball, but to get on this side and see how much of it that I did not know, that was the surprising thing. I saw I still had so much to learn.”

Smith is ready to prove what he has learned when his opportunity comes up this year.

“I feel like I have waited my turn. I have been patient. I have been chopping away,” he said. “When the time is right, it is going to be right. I’m in position that if my number is called, I am definitely going to be ready.”