Son of former NFL star details Clemson interest

Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad III is a highly talented prospect in the class of 2020.

He is also the son of former NFL receiver Muhsin Muhammad II, who spent the majority of 14-year professional career with the Carolina Panthers after being drafted in the second round of the 1996 NFL draft.

The younger Muhammad, known by many as “Moose”, is a sophomore in high school who already owns a handful of scholarship offers. Michigan State, his father’s alma mater, was the latest school to offer him in late February. The Spartans joined Virginia Tech, NC State, Wake Forest and UCF on his offer sheet.

Meanwhile, a number of other major programs are showing interest in Moose — including Clemson.

“They are really interested in me,” Moose told The Clemson Insider at The Opening Atlanta regional camp Sunday. “They want to build the relationship up even more.”

Moose (6-0, 175) made an unofficial visit to Clemson last October, when he witnessed the Tigers’ victory over Wake Forest in Death Valley.

“I enjoyed Clemson a lot,” he said.

One of the things that stands out to Moose about Clemson is its offense. He likes what he has seen from the Tigers’ attack in recent years.

“I love the way they air the ball out,” he said. “I know they’ve got pretty lanky receivers. It also tops it off how they get good running backs each year, so when they air it out, it’s just wide open.

“They compete with the best of the best each year.”

Moose said Clemson wants to evaluate him further at the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer, and he plans to compete at one of the camp sessions in June.

Right now, Moose does not yet hold an offer from Clemson, but he hopes to ultimately change that. He is biding his time as he knows the Tigers don’t typically offer many underclassmen.

“Obviously they don’t really offer underclassmen, so I’ve just got to be patient and show them what I can do,” he said.

Should an offer from Clemson come his way in the future, the Tigers would be a strong contender for his services.

“It would mean the most,” Moose said of a potential Clemson offer. “Clemson’s actually a really big offer for me. That would mean the world to me.”

Moose isn’t in a hurry to make his college decision. He wants to let his recruitment play out before he renders a commitment down the road.

“I’ve just got to see when my options all fall in place,” he said.

In the meantime, Moose has a great person in his father to lean on for advice as he goes through the recruiting process.

Moose’s dad totaled 11,438 receiving yards with 62 receiving touchdowns in the NFL and was selected to two Pro Bowls.

“I love the guy,” Moose said. “My pops, he guides me every step of the way. I know probably with some other former NFL players, they probably force their sons a little bit. That’s what I love about my dad — he’s just there to guide me. He’s not making any decisions for me or trying to live through me, and I just love that man.”

As a sophomore in 2017, Moose recorded 54 receptions for 703 yards and six touchdowns.