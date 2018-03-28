Bryant calls out his detractors

Clemson’s quarterback battle has been the center of attention this spring, with sophomore Hunter Johnson and freshmen Trevor Lawrence and Chase Brice pushing Kelly Bryant for the starting position.

Despite the fact Bryant led the Tigers to their third straight ACC Championship and College Football Playoff appearance to go with a 12-2 record as the starting signal-caller last season, the rising senior has been overshadowed this spring by the trio of quarterbacks looking to take his job.

But Bryant says he isn’t worried about the outside noise. Instead, he is simply focused on himself and improving his game.

“Everybody wants to talk about everything else that’s coming in,” Bryant said Wednesday. “But me, I just go back to work. I just let everybody do the talking.”

Indeed, Bryant let his play do the talking for him during Clemson’s second scrimmage of the spring on Wednesday in Death Valley.

The Calhoun Falls, S.C., native threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Amari Rodgers on the third play of the scrimmage. He finished with four touchdown passes, including two in a goal-line drill.

“Everybody wants to write me off,” Bryant said. “But I’m still here, and I ain’t going nowhere.”

Johnson, Lawrence and Brice each had their share of success as well. All three had one touchdown pass apiece of at least 20 yards during the 90-minute scrimmage.

“There wasn’t any dropoff,” Bryant said of the quarterback group. “All four of us went in, pushed the tempo, drove the offense. So that was good to see everybody was coming in and doing their job.”

In 2017, Bryant completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,802 yards and 13 touchdowns while running for 665 yards and 11 more scores.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney reaffirmed after Monday’s practice that the starting quarterback job remains Bryant’s job to lose, and he only helped himself with his performance Wednesday.

While Bryant is in a good spot after the Tigers’ 10th practice of the spring, he is still eager to get better in elements of his game such as settling for the play that is there instead of trying to do to much.

“The biggest thing for me is just taking my checkdowns,” he said. “That’s something I’ve been emphasizing, just taking (the play) that is there, trying not to force anything and trying not to be too greedy.

“Because sometimes you have those guys out there on the perimeter, and you want to give them a chance. But also sometimes you have to know when to take a shot and also when to just dump it down to your back who’s going to do the rest. So that’s the biggest thing that I’ve been trying to manage within my game.”

Pocket presence is another area Bryant hopes to progress in moving forward.

“Just being a little bit more poised in the pocket,” he said. “Just being ready to make plays with my feet when things may collapse and break down. So that’s one thing I will go back and look at the film to see what I could have done a little better at.”