Clemson offers 5-star

Recruiting

Clemson has offered Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro five-star defensive back Kelee Ringo, he announced via Twitter.

Ringo (6-2, 185) is ranked as the No. 1 cornerback, No. 1 prospect in Arizona and No. 6 overall prospect in the class of 2020.

In addition to Clemson, Ringo owns offers from Florida State, Southern Cal, Washington, Oregon, Arizona State, Iowa State, Memphis and Howard.

As a sophomore in 2017, Ringo recorded 24 tackles including an interception and was named first-team all-region/league.

Ringo recently received an invitation to play in the 2020 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

