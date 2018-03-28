Instant Replay: Clemson 10, Furman 5

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 8 Clemson’s 10-5 win over Furman on Tuesday night at Fluor Field in Greenville.

What happened?

The Tigers (19-6) got the scoring started in the second inning as Robert Jolly led off with a double, moved up to third on a fly ball, and came in to score on a Patrick Cromwell RBI single to make it 1-0. Clemson would add a run in the third when Logan Davidson drew a one-out walk, advanced to second on a ground ball, and scored on a RBI single from Seth Beer. The Tigers would open up the game in the fourth as Sam Weatherly helped his own cause with his first career hit and RBI to extend the lead to 3-0 and an error allowed another run to score to stretch it to 4-0. Beer would then provide the big blast with a grand slam to give Clemson an 8-0 lead. The Paladins (13-12) did not quit scoring three runs in the fifth and two runs in the sixth to cut the deficit to 8-5. The Tigers would answer with two runs in the seventh on a Chris Williams homer to make it 10-5 and Clemson would hold on to complete the season sweep of the home-and-home series with Furman, earning their 19th straight win over the Paladins and their ninth consecutive game at Fluor Field.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game changed had two key moments. In the fourth inning, a Paladin error allowed the inning to continue and the Tigers took advantage with five unearned runs to open up a big 8-0 lead. The other moment came in the bottom of the sixth as Furman had cut the lead to 8-5 and had the bases loaded with no outs before Travis Marr entered and recorded a strikeout and double play to end the threat and maintain the lead.

What went right?

Clemson had a good night at the plate with 10 hits, led by three from Beer (who also had five RBI). Williams drove in two on his homer while Cromwell and Weatherly each knocked in a run. The Tigers also drew seven walks (against six strikeouts) while stealing two bases. Weatherly turned in his best start, allowing two runs on three hits and five walks with six strikeouts. Marr earned his second win of the season with 2.0 scoreless innings and Ryley Gilliam retired both batters he faced in the ninth.

What went wrong?

Clemson committed three errors in the game, leading to one unearned run. The Tigers also walked seven Paladins. Holt Jones had his second straight rough outing, allowing three runs on four hits in 0.2 innings.