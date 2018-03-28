Priority Clemson target talks recruitment, where Tigers stand

Keiondre Jones is one of the top offensive line prospects in the country for the class of 2019. So, it came as no surprise that he was one of the standout performers among offensive linemen at The Opening Atlanta regional camp this past Sunday.

Prior to showcasing his talent at the camp, the four-star guard from Hogansville (Ga.) Callway communicated with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“He’s a funny guy,” Jones told The Clemson Insider at The Opening Atlanta regional. “He texts with me every now and then. I talked to him before I came up here (Sunday). He’s a really good guy. Me and him have a good relationship.”

Clemson is one of many schools that have made Jones a priority target in this recruiting cycle.

The Tigers are coming after Jones hard. Besides Caldwell, he hears frequently from Mike Reed, his area recruiter for Clemson.

“Me and coach Reed talk just about every day,” he said.

It’s not just the coaches from Clemson that Jones has talked to, however.

He and Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence have discussed the possibility of Jones protecting Lawrence on Clemson’s O-line in the future.

“I have talked to him a good little bit,” Jones said of Lawrence. “He talks about that a lot.”

Jones (6-4, 341) has visited Clemson on several occasions, most recently for its elite junior day in January. Only a select group of the Tigers’ top targets were invited to attend the elite junior day.

“I had a good time,” he said. “It was kind of a low-key type day. We got to try on jerseys and look at a lot of in-depth stuff about the school, so that was pretty good.”

Clemson’s football operations complex is one of the aspects that highly appeals to him about Clemson.

“It’s the best in the nation right now,” Jones said. “It’s top-notch. They’ve got something special there. They (have) everything else that other top schools have, just put all in one.”

Since Clemson’s junior day, Jones has visited Auburn twice and also been to Florida. He is set to visit South Carolina this Saturday and has scheduled an official visit to Mississippi State in late April.

Jones does not have trips set in stone right now beyond those, though he wants to take some more official visits in the spring. He hopes to have made his decision and shut down his recruitment by the start of his senior season, at the latest.

Where does Clemson stand at the present?

“They’re pretty high on the list,” he said. “I like Clemson a lot.”

Jones named Auburn, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Clemson and Florida as the schools recruiting him the hardest. He talks to Texas a lot as well, but the Longhorns have yet to offer.

ESPN ranks Jones as the No. 2 offensive guard and No. 36 overall prospect in the 2019 class.