Swinney believes the best is still out there for Smith

Dabo Swinney is not saying Shaq Smith will turn into a top 10 pick in the NFL Draft in a few years, though he could. But he thinks the former 5-star linebacker can have the same kind of success at Clemson former players like Vic Beasley and Dorian O’Daniel had.

Early in their careers, the eventual All-Americans had to develop into the super stars they have become. By his redshirt junior season, Beasley became the best pass rusher Clemson has ever had, holding the career record for sacks with 33, while O’Daniel developed into one of the most versatile linebackers the Tigers have had since the days of Levon Kirkland in the late 1980s and early ‘90s.

“Those type of guys, if they hang in there, they become great veteran players for you,” Swinney said. “(Smith) is kind of on that stage as he transitions into being a sophomore (on the field).”

Smith came to Clemson with high expectations after signing with the Tigers in 2016. A USA-Today High School All-American at IMG Academy, fans figured Smith would see action on Brent Venables defense almost immediately.

However, that was not the case.

Venables knew Smith had some learning and developing still to do, and Smith recognized that as well when he got to Clemson. The 6-foot-2, 240-pound linebacker, who is working at both the middle and the weakside position, was redshirted in 2016 and last year played mostly on special teams in the 13 games he got in.

“We are a deep group at linebacker right now,” Swinney said. “That is the biggest thing. It is a very deep group and guys are not going away. They are all very unselfish. They are all splitting time and taking pride in the reps that they get.

“But (Smith) is a guy that I am excited about.”

As year three approaches for Smith, the coaches feel he is ready to take the next step.

“He is a guy that has developed immensely since he got here,” Swinney said. “Now he is in a position, and has a good enough understanding, where he can have confidence and he can play within his skill set.

“You see that speed. You see that burst because he has confidence and he has more knowledge. I think he is in a good spot. Hopefully, this is a year where he will take a really good step forward for us. I still think the best is still out there for him.”