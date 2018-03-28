Tuesday night confidence boost for Beer

Clemson has offered Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro five-star defensive back Kelee Ringo, he announced via Twitter. Ringo (6-2, 185) is ranked as the No. 1 cornerback, No. 1 prospect in Arizona and No. 6 overall (…)
Last spring, Clemson wasn’t really sure what its quarterbacks could do. Though Kelly Bryant was a junior, he was not a proven player, yet. He spent his first two years at Clemson as a backup quarterback behind (…)
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Eighth-ranked Clemson defeated Furman, 10-5, on Tuesday night at Fluor Field. The Tigers, who won both games of the home-and-home season series, improved to 19-6, while the Paladins fell (…)
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Clemson defeated Furman 10-5 Tuesday night at Fluor Field. Seth Beer went 3-for-3 with five RBIs and Sam Weatherly pitched 4.1 strong innings and got his first hit and RBI for the (…)
Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad III is a highly talented prospect in the class of 2020. He is also the son of former NFL receiver Muhsin Muhammad II, who spent the majority of (…)
GREENVILLE, SC – Seth Beer did it again for the Tigers. Clemson added to their lead in the fourth. With two outs Patrick Cromwell walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. After Renwick walked (…)
In his very first high school game, Shaq Smith played against former Clemson linebacker Dorian O’Daniel. Since that game, Smith has kept up with O’Daniel every year. “Our relationship goes way back,” (…)