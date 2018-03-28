Tuesday night confidence boost for Beer

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Clemson outfielder Seth Beer broke out of his hitting slump in Tuesday’s 10-5 victory over Furman at Greenville’s Fluor Field.

Beer finished the night 3-for-3 with 5 RBIs and a grand slam in the win.

The Clemson Insider caught up with the junior following the game.

