5-star honored by offer from Clemson

The beginning of the calendar year 2018 has been good to five-star cornerback Kelee Ringo from a recruiting standpoint.

Ringo’s year got even better this week, when the standout class of 2020 prospect from Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro collected offers from Clemson, Notre Dame and Arizona.

Clemson extended its offer to Ringo on Tuesday.

“It’s a true honor to receive an offer from Clemson, from such a high-rate school,” Ringo told The Clemson Insider. “It’s a true honor.”

Prior to this week, Ringo received an offer from Florida State in mid-March after earning offers from Southern Cal and Iowa State in February and January, respectively. Oregon, Arizona State and Washington gave him his first Power Five offers late last year.

Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and defensive coordinator Brent Venables expressed interest in Ringo through his coach, Jason Mohns, last week after viewing his highlight film.

Ringo (6-2, 185) then found out about the Tigers’ offer from his coach this week.

“At practice, my coach came up to me and said that Clemson is looking at my transcript and they’re probably going to offer me,” Ringo said. “And then towards the end of practice, he told me that Clemson got my transcript, and he said they offered me and he showed me the text.”

Ringo cited his physical style of play as one of the strengths of his game as a cornerback.

“Definitely my physicality,” he said. “I like to jam receivers.”

The interest between Ringo and the Tigers is mutual.

Ringo has a good impression of Clemson from what he knows about it and will be looking to check it out for himself in the future after adding the offer.

“I’m looking forward to visiting the school and seeing how I fit in the school,” he said.

“They’re a great school, have great academics, everything… I feel like I could fit in the school.”

With the recent influx of offers, and many more likely on the way, Ringo isn’t in a hurry with the recruiting process.

Ringo said it’s “way too early” to say when he will make his decision in the future. He isn’t naming any favorites right now as he wants to take visits and see what options fall in place.

One factor will be of primary importance to Ringo as he evaluates his college choices.

“I’m looking for the school that will help me get better so I can hopefully be able to play at the next level (NFL),” he said.

Ringo is considered one of the top recruits in the 2020 class regardless of position.

As a sophomore in 2017, Ringo recorded 24 tackles including an interception and was named first-team all-region/league. He recently received an invitation to play in the 2020 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.