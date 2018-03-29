Can Clemson get back in race for 4-star Harris?

When Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star defensive end Kevin Harris announced his top three schools last week, it came as a surprise to many that Clemson was left off the short list.

Alabama, LSU and Miami made his top group, but not Clemson, the school that was believed to be the favorite and the school he has been to more than any other.

Though the Tigers missed the cut, Harris told reporters at The Opening Atlanta regional camp Sunday that Clemson shouldn’t be counted out just yet.

“It’s accurate, but stay tuned,” Harris said of his top three. “Something might change throughout the year. Stuff happens. Change is always there in life. So, I’m just praying about my options right now. But I think it’s time that I started narrowing down my schools.”

Harris (6-4, 210) received an offer from Clemson last November. He attended the Boston College and Florida State games in Death Valley last season before returning as a select guest for the program’s elite junior day in late January.

The top-100 prospect then brought his mother to Clemson for its junior day on March 3.

“It was cool,” Harris said. “I enjoyed myself. I saw a lot of familiar faces. I had a great time.”

Harris says he has still been hearing from Clemson assistants Mickey Conn, Lemanski Hall and Todd Bates, though perhaps not as often as he would have liked.

“I’d say they backed off me a little bit,” Harris said. “But it’s cool. I don’t want to burn any bridges or anything like that. So yeah, I do keep in contact with coaches.”

Harris hopes to have his recruitment wrapped up by August. He went to LSU two weekends ago and is scheduled to visit Miami this weekend. He is planning to visit Alabama during his spring break.

While Harris opted not to comment on what Clemson needs to do in order to regain consideration, he did say what the Tigers have going for them.

“The people there,” he said. “I would say that stands out the most (about Clemson).”

ESPN ranks Harris as the No. 5 defensive end and No. 49 overall prospect in the 2019 class.