Countdown to First Pitch: Boston College

No. 8 Clemson host Boston College for a three game series beginning Thursday at 4 PM. TCI previews the Atlantic Division showdown.

Boston College (9-13, 4-5 ACC) at No. 8 Clemson (19-6, 5-4 ACC)

Eighth-ranked Clemson welcomes Boston College to Doug Kingsmore Stadium for a three-game ACC series this weekend. Thursday’s game is now scheduled for 4:00 p.m., Friday’s contest is set for 6:30 p.m., and Saturday’s finale is at 2:00 p.m.

The Series

Meetings: 36 (first met in 2006)

Series Record: Clemson leads 28-8

Record at Clemson: Clemson leads 13-5 (Clemson leads 13-5 at DKS)

Last Meeting(s): Clemson swept three games (8-2, 1-0, 2-0) at Boston College (series held in Kingston, RI) in 2017

Lee: Lee leads 6-0 (6-0 at CU)

Worth Noting

Clemson is 33-18 all-time on March 29 with a 27-10 mark at home.

The Tigers are 32-18 all-time on March 30 with a 24-9 mark at home.

Clemson is 39-14 all-time on March 31 with a 24-4 mark at home.

The Tigers have won 20 of the last 22 meetings between the teams, including nine of the last 10 games at Clemson.

Overall, the Tigers have won 11 of the 12 series between the teams including five sweeps.

The Eagles

Head Coach: Mike Gambino (8th season at BC)

2017 Record: 25-28 (11-19; 6th Atlantic) – N/A – NR

2018 Preseason: 6th in ACC Atlantic (out of 7 teams)

Road Record: 5-5 (7-16 in 2017)

Last Week: Lost 4-0 to Connecticut at home on Tuesday after winning two of three home games over Virginia Tech (7-4, 6-2, 2-5) last weekend

2018 Batting Stats: .267 (5.6 RPG) with 43 2B, 3 3B, 9 HR, 91 BB, 20 HBP, 179 K, 42-52 SB

2018 Pitching Stats: 5.64 ERA, .276 OBA (212 hits), 108 BB & 172 K in 201.0 innings

2018 Fielding Stats: .971 (25 errors in 865 chances)

The Tigers

2017 Record: 42-21 (17-13; 3rd Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – 22 USA, 23 BA, 24 D1, 25 CB

2018 Preseason: 3rd in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)

Home Record: 14-3 (29-11 in 2017)

Last Week: Beat Furman 10-5 at Fluor Field on Tuesday after winning two of three games at #11 Louisville (3-1, 4-3, 1-5) last weekend

2018 Batting Stats: .245 (5.8 RPG) with 34 2B, 1 3B, 31 HR, 136 BB, 20 HBP, 209 K, 16-24 SB

2018 Pitching Stats: 3.28 ERA, .243 OBA (205 hits), 93 BB & 213 K in 224.2 innings

2018 Fielding Stats: .975 (24 errors in 955 chances)

Projected Starting Lineups

Boston College

C 2 Gian Martellini (JR/.200 BA with 3 2B, 3 HR, & 18 RBI in 22 games in 2018)

1B 4 Mitch Bigras (SR/.137 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR, & 5 RBI in 19 games in 2018)

2B 6 Brian Dempsey (SO/.360 BA with 3 2B, 10 RBI, & 11 BB in 22 games in 2018)

SS 11 Jake Palomaki (SR/.415 BA with 10 2B, 2 HR, & 19 RBI in 22 games in 2018)

3B 1 Jake Alu (JR/.239 BA with 4 2B, 2 HR, & 11 RBI in 22 games in 2018)

LF 17 Chris Galland (FR/.357 BA with 5 2B, 2 3B, & 11 RBI in 21 games in 2018)

CF 26 Dante Baldelli (SO/.299 BA with 4 2B, 1 HR, & 14 RBI in 22 games in 2018)

RF 9 Jack Cunningham (SO/.286 BA with 6 2B, 12 RBI, & 14 R in 22 games in 2018)

DH 12 Scott Braren (*JR/.209 BA with 3 2B, 5 RBI, & 10 BB in 19 games in 2018)

Clemson

C 10 Kyle Wilkie (SO/.205 BA with 3 2B, 11 RBI, & 8 BB in 24 games in 2018)

1B 27 Chris Williams (SR/.287 BA with 5 2B, 6 HR, & 26 RBI in 25 games in 2018)

2B 4 Grayson Byrd (*JR/.273 BA with 1 2B, 3 HR, & 12 RBI in 20 games in 2018)

SS 8 Logan Davidson (SO/.273 BA with 4 2B, 3 HR, & 11 RBI in 25 games in 2018)

3B 25 Patrick Cromwell (SR/.262 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 13 RBI in 25 games in 2018)

LF 13 Drew Wharton (SR/.239 BA with 7 2B, 4 HR, & 22 RBI in 25 games in 2018)

CF 31 Bryce Teodosio (FR/.154 BA with 2 2B, 3 HR, & 5 RBI in 23 games in 2018)

RF 28 Seth Beer (JR/.259 BA with 3 2B, 7 HR, & 17 RBI in 25 games in 2018)

DH 12 Robert Jolly (SR/.269 BA with 5 2B, 1 HR, & 12 RBI in 24 games in 2018)

Projected Starting Pitchers

Game One

JR RHP 44 Jacob Stevens (3-2/6 app/6 GS/3.21 ERA (33.2 IP)/.248 OBA (31 hits)/9 BB/39 K)

SO LHP 32 Jacob Hennessy (2-1/6 app/6 GS/2.27 ERA (35.2 IP)/.218 OBA (29 hits)/9 BB/36 K)

Game Two

JR LHP 36 Dan Metzdorf (0-3/6 app/6 GS/5.81 ERA (26.1 IP)/.333 OBA (36 hits)/10 BB/20 K)

JR RHP 19 Brooks Crawford (1-1/6 app/6 GS/3.08 ERA (26.1 IP)/.270 OBA (27 hits)/9 BB/17 K)

Game Three

SR RHP 27 Brian Rapp (2-2/6 app/6 GS/3.97 ERA (34.0 IP)/.210 OBA (26 hits)/15 BB/42 K)

*SO LHP 24 Jake Higginbotham (3-1/6 app/6 GS/3.94 ERA (32.0 IP)/.235 OBA (28 hits)/5 BB/23 K)

Tiger Career Stats vs. Boston College

Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB K HR Other

Seth Beer .381 6-6 21 8 8 5 5 4 3 4 2B, HBP

Grayson Byrd .375 3-2 8 2 3 0 2 2 0 2B

Drew Wharton .375 4-2 8 1 3 4 0 2 0 2B, HBP, SH

Robert Jolly .333 7-3 15 2 5 2 1 1 0 2 2B

Logan Davidson .222 3-3 9 3 2 0 5 2 0 1-1 SB

Chris Williams .188 6-4 16 1 3 3 2 5 0 2B, HBP

Jordan Greene .143 5-4 14 0 2 2 2 4 0 2-2 SB

Adam Renwick .111 4-3 9 2 1 2 2 3 0 HBP

Patrick Cromwell .000 2-1 2 0 0 0 1 1 0

Player ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB SO OBA

Brooks Crawford ^ 0.00 1-0 0-0 1.2 1 0 0 1 0 .200

Ryley Gilliam ^ 0.00 1-0 0-0 1.2 0 0 0 1 3 .000

^ – has one save.