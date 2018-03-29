Countdown to First Pitch: Boston College

No. 8 Clemson host Boston College for a three game series beginning Thursday at 4 PM.  TCI previews the Atlantic Division showdown.

 

 

Boston College (9-13, 4-5 ACC) at No. 8 Clemson (19-6, 5-4 ACC)

Eighth-ranked Clemson welcomes Boston College to Doug Kingsmore Stadium for a three-game ACC series this weekend. Thursday’s game is now scheduled for 4:00 p.m., Friday’s contest is set for 6:30 p.m., and Saturday’s finale is at 2:00 p.m.

 

The Series

Meetings:                     36 (first met in 2006)

Series Record:              Clemson leads 28-8

Record at Clemson:      Clemson leads 13-5 (Clemson leads 13-5 at DKS)

Last Meeting(s):           Clemson swept three games (8-2, 1-0, 2-0) at Boston College (series held in Kingston, RI) in 2017

  1. Lee: Lee leads 6-0 (6-0 at CU)

 

Worth Noting

  • Clemson is 33-18 all-time on March 29 with a 27-10 mark at home.
  • The Tigers are 32-18 all-time on March 30 with a 24-9 mark at home.
  • Clemson is 39-14 all-time on March 31 with a 24-4 mark at home.
  • The Tigers have won 20 of the last 22 meetings between the teams, including nine of the last 10 games at Clemson.
  • Overall, the Tigers have won 11 of the 12 series between the teams including five sweeps.

 

The Eagles

Head Coach:                Mike Gambino (8th season at BC)

2017 Record:               25-28 (11-19; 6th Atlantic) – N/A – NR

2018 Preseason:           6th in ACC Atlantic (out of 7 teams)

Road Record:               5-5 (7-16 in 2017)

Last Week:                   Lost 4-0 to Connecticut at home on Tuesday after winning two of three home games over Virginia Tech (7-4, 6-2, 2-5) last weekend

 

2018 Batting Stats:      .267 (5.6 RPG) with 43 2B, 3 3B, 9 HR, 91 BB, 20 HBP, 179 K, 42-52 SB

2018 Pitching Stats:     5.64 ERA, .276 OBA (212 hits), 108 BB & 172 K in 201.0 innings

2018 Fielding Stats:     .971 (25 errors in 865 chances)

 

The Tigers

2017 Record:               42-21 (17-13; 3rd Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – 22 USA, 23 BA, 24 D1, 25 CB

2018 Preseason:           3rd in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)

Home Record:              14-3 (29-11 in 2017)

Last Week:                   Beat Furman 10-5 at Fluor Field on Tuesday after winning two of three games at #11 Louisville (3-1, 4-3, 1-5) last weekend

 

2018 Batting Stats:      .245 (5.8 RPG) with 34 2B, 1 3B, 31 HR, 136 BB, 20 HBP, 209 K, 16-24 SB

2018 Pitching Stats:     3.28 ERA, .243 OBA (205 hits), 93 BB & 213 K in 224.2 innings

2018 Fielding Stats:     .975 (24 errors in 955 chances)

 

Projected Starting Lineups

Boston College

C        2 Gian Martellini (JR/.200 BA with 3 2B, 3 HR, & 18 RBI in 22 games in 2018)

1B      4 Mitch Bigras (SR/.137 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR, & 5 RBI in 19 games in 2018)

2B      6 Brian Dempsey (SO/.360 BA with 3 2B, 10 RBI, & 11 BB in 22 games in 2018)

SS       11 Jake Palomaki (SR/.415 BA with 10 2B, 2 HR, & 19 RBI in 22 games in 2018)

3B      1 Jake Alu (JR/.239 BA with 4 2B, 2 HR, & 11 RBI in 22 games in 2018)

LF       17 Chris Galland (FR/.357 BA with 5 2B, 2 3B, & 11 RBI in 21 games in 2018)

CF      26 Dante Baldelli (SO/.299 BA with 4 2B, 1 HR, & 14 RBI in 22 games in 2018)

RF      9 Jack Cunningham (SO/.286 BA with 6 2B, 12 RBI, & 14 R in 22 games in 2018)

DH      12 Scott Braren (*JR/.209 BA with 3 2B, 5 RBI, & 10 BB in 19 games in 2018)

 

Clemson

C        10 Kyle Wilkie (SO/.205 BA with 3 2B, 11 RBI, & 8 BB in 24 games in 2018)

1B      27 Chris Williams (SR/.287 BA with 5 2B, 6 HR, & 26 RBI in 25 games in 2018)

2B      4 Grayson Byrd (*JR/.273 BA with 1 2B, 3 HR, & 12 RBI in 20 games in 2018)

SS       8 Logan Davidson (SO/.273 BA with 4 2B, 3 HR, & 11 RBI in 25 games in 2018)

3B      25 Patrick Cromwell (SR/.262 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 13 RBI in 25 games in 2018)

LF       13 Drew Wharton (SR/.239 BA with 7 2B, 4 HR, & 22 RBI in 25 games in 2018)

CF      31 Bryce Teodosio (FR/.154 BA with 2 2B, 3 HR, & 5 RBI in 23 games in 2018)

RF      28 Seth Beer (JR/.259 BA with 3 2B, 7 HR, & 17 RBI in 25 games in 2018)

DH      12 Robert Jolly (SR/.269 BA with 5 2B, 1 HR, & 12 RBI in 24 games in 2018)

 

Projected Starting Pitchers

Game One

JR RHP 44 Jacob Stevens (3-2/6 app/6 GS/3.21 ERA (33.2 IP)/.248 OBA (31 hits)/9 BB/39 K)

SO LHP 32 Jacob Hennessy (2-1/6 app/6 GS/2.27 ERA (35.2 IP)/.218 OBA (29 hits)/9 BB/36 K)

 

Game Two

JR LHP 36 Dan Metzdorf (0-3/6 app/6 GS/5.81 ERA (26.1 IP)/.333 OBA (36 hits)/10 BB/20 K)

JR RHP 19 Brooks Crawford (1-1/6 app/6 GS/3.08 ERA (26.1 IP)/.270 OBA (27 hits)/9 BB/17 K)

 

Game Three

SR RHP 27 Brian Rapp (2-2/6 app/6 GS/3.97 ERA (34.0 IP)/.210 OBA (26 hits)/15 BB/42 K)

*SO LHP 24 Jake Higginbotham (3-1/6 app/6 GS/3.94 ERA (32.0 IP)/.235 OBA (28 hits)/5 BB/23 K)

 

Tiger Career Stats vs. Boston College

Player                              AVG    G-S     AB      R        H        RBI     BB      K          HR      Other

Seth Beer                .381   6-6     21      8        8        5        5        4        3          4 2B, HBP

Grayson Byrd          .375   3-2     8        2        3        0        2        2        0          2B

Drew Wharton         .375   4-2     8        1        3        4        0        2        0          2B, HBP, SH

Robert Jolly            .333   7-3     15      2        5        2        1        1        0          2 2B

Logan Davidson       .222   3-3     9        3        2        0        5        2        0          1-1 SB

Chris Williams         .188   6-4     16      1        3        3        2        5        0          2B, HBP

Jordan Greene        .143   5-4     14      0        2        2        2        4        0          2-2 SB

Adam Renwick        .111   4-3     9        2        1        2        2        3        0          HBP

Patrick Cromwell    .000   2-1     2        0        0        0        1        1        0

 

Player                              ERA    G-S     W-L    IP       H        R        ER      BB          SO      OBA

Brooks Crawford ^   0.00   1-0     0-0     1.2     1        0        0        1        0          .200

Ryley Gilliam ^       0.00   1-0     0-0     1.2     0        0        0        1        3          .000

^ – has one save.

 

 

