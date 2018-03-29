Countdown to First Pitch: Boston College

No. 8 Clemson host Boston College for a three game series beginning Thursday at 4 PM. TCI previews the Atlantic Division showdown.
Boston College (9-13, 4-5 ACC) at No. 8 Clemson (19-6, 5-4 ACC)
Eighth-ranked Clemson welcomes Boston College to Doug Kingsmore Stadium for a three-game ACC series this weekend. Thursday’s game is now scheduled for 4:00 p.m., Friday’s contest is set for 6:30 p.m., and Saturday’s finale is at 2:00 p.m.
The Series
Meetings: 36 (first met in 2006)
Series Record: Clemson leads 28-8
Record at Clemson: Clemson leads 13-5 (Clemson leads 13-5 at DKS)
Last Meeting(s): Clemson swept three games (8-2, 1-0, 2-0) at Boston College (series held in Kingston, RI) in 2017
- Lee: Lee leads 6-0 (6-0 at CU)
Worth Noting
- Clemson is 33-18 all-time on March 29 with a 27-10 mark at home.
- The Tigers are 32-18 all-time on March 30 with a 24-9 mark at home.
- Clemson is 39-14 all-time on March 31 with a 24-4 mark at home.
- The Tigers have won 20 of the last 22 meetings between the teams, including nine of the last 10 games at Clemson.
- Overall, the Tigers have won 11 of the 12 series between the teams including five sweeps.
The Eagles
Head Coach: Mike Gambino (8th season at BC)
2017 Record: 25-28 (11-19; 6th Atlantic) – N/A – NR
2018 Preseason: 6th in ACC Atlantic (out of 7 teams)
Road Record: 5-5 (7-16 in 2017)
Last Week: Lost 4-0 to Connecticut at home on Tuesday after winning two of three home games over Virginia Tech (7-4, 6-2, 2-5) last weekend
2018 Batting Stats: .267 (5.6 RPG) with 43 2B, 3 3B, 9 HR, 91 BB, 20 HBP, 179 K, 42-52 SB
2018 Pitching Stats: 5.64 ERA, .276 OBA (212 hits), 108 BB & 172 K in 201.0 innings
2018 Fielding Stats: .971 (25 errors in 865 chances)
The Tigers
2017 Record: 42-21 (17-13; 3rd Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – 22 USA, 23 BA, 24 D1, 25 CB
2018 Preseason: 3rd in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
Home Record: 14-3 (29-11 in 2017)
Last Week: Beat Furman 10-5 at Fluor Field on Tuesday after winning two of three games at #11 Louisville (3-1, 4-3, 1-5) last weekend
2018 Batting Stats: .245 (5.8 RPG) with 34 2B, 1 3B, 31 HR, 136 BB, 20 HBP, 209 K, 16-24 SB
2018 Pitching Stats: 3.28 ERA, .243 OBA (205 hits), 93 BB & 213 K in 224.2 innings
2018 Fielding Stats: .975 (24 errors in 955 chances)
Projected Starting Lineups
Boston College
C 2 Gian Martellini (JR/.200 BA with 3 2B, 3 HR, & 18 RBI in 22 games in 2018)
1B 4 Mitch Bigras (SR/.137 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR, & 5 RBI in 19 games in 2018)
2B 6 Brian Dempsey (SO/.360 BA with 3 2B, 10 RBI, & 11 BB in 22 games in 2018)
SS 11 Jake Palomaki (SR/.415 BA with 10 2B, 2 HR, & 19 RBI in 22 games in 2018)
3B 1 Jake Alu (JR/.239 BA with 4 2B, 2 HR, & 11 RBI in 22 games in 2018)
LF 17 Chris Galland (FR/.357 BA with 5 2B, 2 3B, & 11 RBI in 21 games in 2018)
CF 26 Dante Baldelli (SO/.299 BA with 4 2B, 1 HR, & 14 RBI in 22 games in 2018)
RF 9 Jack Cunningham (SO/.286 BA with 6 2B, 12 RBI, & 14 R in 22 games in 2018)
DH 12 Scott Braren (*JR/.209 BA with 3 2B, 5 RBI, & 10 BB in 19 games in 2018)
Clemson
C 10 Kyle Wilkie (SO/.205 BA with 3 2B, 11 RBI, & 8 BB in 24 games in 2018)
1B 27 Chris Williams (SR/.287 BA with 5 2B, 6 HR, & 26 RBI in 25 games in 2018)
2B 4 Grayson Byrd (*JR/.273 BA with 1 2B, 3 HR, & 12 RBI in 20 games in 2018)
SS 8 Logan Davidson (SO/.273 BA with 4 2B, 3 HR, & 11 RBI in 25 games in 2018)
3B 25 Patrick Cromwell (SR/.262 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 13 RBI in 25 games in 2018)
LF 13 Drew Wharton (SR/.239 BA with 7 2B, 4 HR, & 22 RBI in 25 games in 2018)
CF 31 Bryce Teodosio (FR/.154 BA with 2 2B, 3 HR, & 5 RBI in 23 games in 2018)
RF 28 Seth Beer (JR/.259 BA with 3 2B, 7 HR, & 17 RBI in 25 games in 2018)
DH 12 Robert Jolly (SR/.269 BA with 5 2B, 1 HR, & 12 RBI in 24 games in 2018)
Projected Starting Pitchers
Game One
JR RHP 44 Jacob Stevens (3-2/6 app/6 GS/3.21 ERA (33.2 IP)/.248 OBA (31 hits)/9 BB/39 K)
SO LHP 32 Jacob Hennessy (2-1/6 app/6 GS/2.27 ERA (35.2 IP)/.218 OBA (29 hits)/9 BB/36 K)
Game Two
JR LHP 36 Dan Metzdorf (0-3/6 app/6 GS/5.81 ERA (26.1 IP)/.333 OBA (36 hits)/10 BB/20 K)
JR RHP 19 Brooks Crawford (1-1/6 app/6 GS/3.08 ERA (26.1 IP)/.270 OBA (27 hits)/9 BB/17 K)
Game Three
SR RHP 27 Brian Rapp (2-2/6 app/6 GS/3.97 ERA (34.0 IP)/.210 OBA (26 hits)/15 BB/42 K)
*SO LHP 24 Jake Higginbotham (3-1/6 app/6 GS/3.94 ERA (32.0 IP)/.235 OBA (28 hits)/5 BB/23 K)
Tiger Career Stats vs. Boston College
Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB K HR Other
Seth Beer .381 6-6 21 8 8 5 5 4 3 4 2B, HBP
Grayson Byrd .375 3-2 8 2 3 0 2 2 0 2B
Drew Wharton .375 4-2 8 1 3 4 0 2 0 2B, HBP, SH
Robert Jolly .333 7-3 15 2 5 2 1 1 0 2 2B
Logan Davidson .222 3-3 9 3 2 0 5 2 0 1-1 SB
Chris Williams .188 6-4 16 1 3 3 2 5 0 2B, HBP
Jordan Greene .143 5-4 14 0 2 2 2 4 0 2-2 SB
Adam Renwick .111 4-3 9 2 1 2 2 3 0 HBP
Patrick Cromwell .000 2-1 2 0 0 0 1 1 0
Player ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB SO OBA
Brooks Crawford ^ 0.00 1-0 0-0 1.2 1 0 0 1 0 .200
Ryley Gilliam ^ 0.00 1-0 0-0 1.2 0 0 0 1 3 .000
^ – has one save.