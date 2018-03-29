Four-star says Clemson offer shakes up his recruitment

Clemson is selective when it comes to extending scholarship offers. That is especially the case with younger prospects, as Clemson doesn’t typically offer many underclassmen.

However, the Tigers couldn’t wait any longer to offer sophomore linebacker Sergio Allen. The four-star from Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County picked up an uncommon early offer from Clemson during a visit to campus Monday.

Clemson defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brent Venables, and area recruiter Todd Bates, informed Allen of the highly anticipated offer.

“It felt awesome,” Allen told The Clemson Insider. “I was really looking forward to getting that offer, and I’m just very thankful.

“They told me they just don’t offer anybody. The players they offer, they want to make sure they have a close relationship with and are good men on and off the field.”

Allen (6-1, 218) is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 inside linebacker and No. 91 overall prospect in the class of 2020.

As a sophomore in 2017, he racked up 104 total tackles, including 15 tackles for loss and two sacks. He also recorded seven quarterback hurries, one pass deflection, one fumble recovery and an interception for a Peach County team that made it to the Class AAA state title game.

“They like that I am physical and I recognize plays quickly and learn quickly,” Allen said of the Tigers, “and that I’m versatile and can play many positions.”

Clemson has gotten Allen on campus several times in the past, most recently for its victory over Auburn in September. He also competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp last June.

Allen made Monday’s visit to Clemson with a group of people from his high school. While on campus, he was able to chop it up with fellow Georgia native and five-star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“It felt good to be back,” Allen said. “I got to talk to Trevor (Lawrence) about how it is there, and I also got to see the campus and school. So it was a great visit.”

Clemson is one of several prominent programs that have already thrown their hats in the ring for Allen. In addition to Clemson, he owns offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

There is a ways to go until Allen makes his college decision in the future. But asked where Clemson stands right now, he says the Tigers have certainly shaken things up in his recruitment.

“I love Clemson a lot. Having this offer definitely changed a lot,” Allen said. “So that’s my answer to that.”