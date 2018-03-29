Greene, Hennessy, Beer Postgame

Jordan Greene, Jacob Hennessy and Seth Beer talk about Clemson’s 10-2 win over Boston College.
The beginning of the calendar year 2018 has been good to five-star cornerback Kelee Ringo from a recruiting standpoint. Ringo’s year got even better this week, when the standout class of 2020 (…)
In his first year of spring practice, running back, Travis Etienne feels more confident than ever. Etienne burst on to the scene as a true freshman with his unbelievable athleticism. Because he came to (…)
Clemson head coach Monte Lee was pleased with the way the offensive momentum continued from Tuesday’s win over Furman. In Thursday’s 10-2 win over Boston College, the Tigers got nine (…)
Clemson took advantage of errors and the free pass and backed it up with stellar pitching in its 10-2 win over Boston College Thursday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. The Eagles entered the game hitting (…)
In the second, Clemson extended its lead to 5-1 on a two run single by Chris Williams. After a pair of walks and a Logan Davidson single, Williams singled to left on a full count scoring Davidson and Greene (…)
Former Clemson football players Jadar Johnson and C.J Fuller were in a court law Thursday after being arrested and charged with Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Crime on (…)
Clemson got things going early with three runs in the bottom of the first on a three run double by Robert Jolly. Seth Beer walked with one out, Patrick Cromwell singled, and Chris WIllias drew a walk to load (…)
Clemson head coach Brad Brownell met with the media on Thursday to wrap up the Tigers’ 2017-18 season. Brownell also spoke about the future of Shelton Mitchell, Marcquise Reed and Elijah Thomas, his (…)
No. 8 Clemson host Boston College for a three game series beginning Thursday at 4 PM. TCI previews the Atlantic Division showdown. Boston College (9-13, 4-5 ACC) at No. 8 Clemson (…)
When Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star defensive end Kevin Harris announced his top three schools last week, it came as a surprise to many that Clemson was left off the short list. Alabama, LSU and Miami (…)