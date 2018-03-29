Hennessy, Strider shut down Eagles in Tigers' win

Clemson took advantage of errors and the free pass and backed it up with stellar pitching in its 10-2 win over Boston College Thursday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

The Eagles entered the game hitting .262 as a team with five batters hitting better than .250, but they could not find a rhythm against Clemson starter Jacob Hennessy and reliever Spencer Strider. The two held the Eagles to one hit through eight innings.

Hennessy pitched six innings for the Tigers allowing just one run and one hit while striking out four and walking two as he improved to 3-1 on the season. The Tigers’ pitcher kept Eagles’ hitters off balance all afternoon and had excellent command throughout the afternoon.

Strider entered the game in the seventh inning and was efficient in his two innings, striking out four and keeping Boston College hit-less.

Clemson hitters drew six walks from BC pitchers on the day and reached on a pair of errors while tallying nine hits. Seth Beer was 2-for-4 on the day with four RBIs in route to the victory.

Clemson (20-6, 6-4 ACC) got things going early in the bottom of the first as Robert Jolly, with the bases loaded drove a 2-1 pitch down the right field line emptying the bases and giving the Tigers a 3-0 lead.

Boston College (9-14, 4-6 ACC) struck back in the top of the second as Chris Galland doubled with two outs before scoring on an error cutting the Clemson lead to 3-1.

In the second, Clemson extended its lead to 5-1 on a two-run single by Chris Williams. After a pair of walks and a Logan Davidson single, Williams singled to left on a full count scoring Davidson and Greene giving the Tigers a 5-1 advantage.

The Tigers added a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth playing small ball with a couple sacrifice bunts. Davidson perfectly executed a suicide squeeze scoring Adam Renwick for the first run and Beer laced a single through the right side scoring Greene, giving the Tigers a 7-1 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Beer blasted a three-run homer to right field off the batting cages to give the Tigers a 10-1 advantage. It was Beer’s second home run in as many games.

The Eagles loaded up the bases with two outs in the top of the ninth and scored on an RBI single by Cunningham for the final mark of 10-2.

Clemson returns to action Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Doug Kingsmore for Game 2 of the series with Boston College.