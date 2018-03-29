Johnson, Fuller released on bond

Former Clemson players Jadar Johnson and C.J. Fuller, along with former Duke defensive tackle Quaven Maurice Ferguson, each had their bond set at $25,000 and were released after appearing in court Thursday morning.

The three men were arrested Wednesday and charged with Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Crime.

They will not appear in court again until May 17. The time is set for 8:30 a.m. at the Pickens County Court House.

The men cannot leave the state of South Carolina and they will be monitored by GPS tracking at all times. They also cannot have any contact with the victim as part of the conditions of the bond.

Johnson, Fuller and Ferguson are accused of knocking on the door of the victim’s apartment on Sloan Street in downtown Clemson and forcing their way into the victim’s apartment at gun point on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Clemson Police Department, the three men allegedly took an undisclosed amount of cash and the victim’s cell phone before leaving and walking to a nearby parking garage. Investigators were able to identify what kind of vehicle the suspects used and they were later identified and arrested without incident.

Through Clemson Athletic Department spokesman Tim Bourret, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney will not comment on the case until he has more information.