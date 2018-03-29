More details on Johnson, Fuller armed robbery case

Former Clemson football players Jadar Johnson and C.J Fuller were in a court law Thursday after being arrested and charged with Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Crime on Wednesday.

The two were also joined by former Duke defensive tackle Quaven Maurice Ferguson, who was also charged with the same crime.

The three men were released on a $25,000 bond on Thursday morning. They cannot leave the state of South Carolina and will be monitored by GPS tracking at all times. They also cannot have any contact with the victim as part of the conditions of the bond.

Johnson, Fuller and Ferguson are accused of knocking on the door of the victim’s apartment on Sloan Street in downtown Clemson and forcing their way into the victim’s apartment at gun point.

The three men allegedly took an undisclosed amount of cash and the victim’s cell phone before leaving and walking to a nearby parking garage. Investigators were able to identify what kind of vehicle the suspects used and they were later identified and arrested without incident.

According to the arrest warrants obtained by The Clemson Insider, the three men entered Sloan Street at approximately at 3:38 p.m., with the intent to commit a robbery. Once inside the victim’s apartment the accused presented and pointed a gun at the victim.

Johnson, Fuller and Ferguson are accused of removing a large amount of cash from the kitchen cabinet and from a nightstand in the back bedroom.

The warrants said the three men then left the building and then fled to a nearby parking garage. All three were positively identified from video from the City of Clemson parking deck.

They were driving a white four-door Mercedes, which is registered to a member of one of the accused’s family. The three men were captured on surveillance video fleeing back to the said vehicle.

Through Clemson Athletic Department spokesman Tim Bourret, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney will not comment on the case until he has more information.

Johnson and Fuller were apart of Clemson’s 2016 National Championship Football team.

Johnson, who is from Orangeburg, S.C., was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2016 after leading the national champions with five interceptions. He also had 65 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and broke up a team-high 11 passes. He lettered at Clemson from 2013-’16.

Fuller, who decided to transfer out of Clemson at the end of the spring, played in 43 games in his Clemson career and started three of them. The Easley, S.C., native had 599 career rushing yards and scored four touchdowns while lettering from 2015-‘17.

He also caught 18 passes for 155 yards and two more touchdowns. One touchdown was an over-the-shoulder-diving catch against South Carolina in 2016 and the other was nearly the same against Ohio State in the 2017 Fiesta Bowl.

This past fall, Fuller rushed for 237 yards and scored three touchdowns for the three-time defending ACC Champions, while catching seven passes for 49 yards.