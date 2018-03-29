Notebook: Rodgers is Clemson’s playmaker on special teams

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said if the Tigers were going to play today, Amari Rodgers would be his starter on punt returns.

Swinney said the rising sophomore had a 20-yard return in the 91-play scrimmage at Death Valley on Wednesday.

“Amari, right now, would be our first guy,” Swinney said. “He had a nice play today, a nice return.”

Rodgers also had a good kickoff return and appears to be a player that could be a playmaker for Clemson in the return game. The Tigers have struggled in recent years in kickoff returns.

Last year, former Clemson receiver Ray-Ray McCloud was one of the country’s best punt returners.

“Amari showed up in the return game,” Swinney said. “He made two really nice plays, one on kickoff return and one on punt return.”

Spence was the bright spot. Swinney said kicker Alex Spence was one of the bright spots from the scrimmage. The senior continues to kick the ball well after ending the season with three straight 40-plus yard kicks in the ACC Championship Game and the Sugar Bowl.

Spence was 3-for-3 in the scrimmage, and was coming off a practice in which he made a 51-yard field goal in live situation on Monday.

Derion Kendrick out. Swinney said freshman wide receiver Derion Kendrick did not participate in the scrimmage. He sat it out with a strained hamstring injury.

Swinney said Kendrick should be back next week.

Galloway will get to practice. Freshman tight end Braden Galloway will likely be able to participate in practice next week. Swinney reported the former nearby Seneca High School standout, who enrolled at Clemson in January, is expected to be cut loose by the training staff next week.

“I think they are going to cut him loose next Wednesday when we get back,” Swinney said. “It will be good to get him going and get a little bit of work out of him this spring before spring practice is over.”

Carman working inside and outside. Freshman offensive lineman Jackson Carman worked both at guard and tackle in Wednesday’s scrimmage.

“We are trying to give him as much opportunity as we can,” Swinney said. “He has some guys in front of him that just know more. It is a hard position. He has a lot to learn. He is doing a good job with his body, though. He has gotten his weight down.

“I was really proud of him. A guy goes home for a week or so … that was the first thing I did was check the weights. He was four pounds down so he did a nice job.”

Defense did have its moments. Though the offense got the best of the best defense in the scrimmage for most of the day, the Clemson defense did make some plays.

The defense had seven sacks by seven different players (Austin Bryant, Tanner Muse, Denzel Johnson, J.D. Davis, Christian Wilkins, Tre Lamar and Clelin Ferrell).

Also, redshirt freshman cornerback LeAnthony Williams had a 30-yard interception return, two passes broken up and three tackles.

Clemson has five spring practices remaining, including the Spring Game on April 14 at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Admission is free.