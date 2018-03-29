Tigers make short list for top-rated DT

Jamil Burroughs, one of the country’s top defensive tackle prospects for the class of 2020, named Clemson one of his top six schools on Thursday via Twitter.

Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Alabama and Auburn also made the short list for Burroughs, who hails from McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Ga.

Burroughs (6-3, 290) received an offer from Clemson during a visit to campus on Feb. 20. He has also visited Auburn, Florida State, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia this year.

As a sophomore in 2017, Burroughs totaled 62 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss and six sacks, along with two forced fumbles.

He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 3 defensive tackle and No. 87 overall prospect in the 2020 class.