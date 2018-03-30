Elite Georgia DL: 'I can see myself at Clemson'

When four-star defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe announced his top 10 schools last week, he unsurprisingly included Clemson on the list.

But will the Tigers make his next cutdown?

Time will tell, but Clemson appears to be in strong shape with the Forest Park (Ga.) standout right now.

“They’re one of my top schools in my mind right now,” Eboigbe told The Clemson Insider at The Opening Atlanta regional camp this past Sunday. “I can see myself at Clemson, but I still need to gain more feeling for it.”

Eboigbe (6-5, 261) is ranked as a top-10 strong-side defensive end and top-150 overall prospect in the 2019 recruiting class by both Rivals and 247Sports.

Clemson offered him in mid-February, then got him on campus for the first time this month when he attended the Tigers’ junior day on March 3.

The visit afforded him the chance to get to know the coaching staff, particularly Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and head coach Dabo Swinney.

“Clemson, it was good,” Eboigbe said. “I had a chance to talk with coach Swinney. Even though it was short, because he had prior engagements, I had a chance to talk to him and talk to coach Bates and coach Venables, really try to establish a relationship with them.”

“Coach Swinney is a good coach,” he added. “He seems like a no-nonsense coach, but still has time to have fun.”

When Eboigbe considers Clemson, the consistently high level of success its defenses have had under Venables stands out, and he can envision himself being a part of the unit in the future.

“The proof is in the stats that they put up,” he said. “I can see myself being in a situation like that. I want to be in a great situation going in with the defense to where the only thing you have to do is just put me in and I’ll do my thing and it will be the best situation for me.”

Clemson views him as a versatile defensive lineman that could play both end and tackle at the next level.

“They told me D-end, D-tackle,” he said. “D-tackle in third-down situations to create mismatches.”

Along with Clemson, Eboigbe put Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Tennessee in the top 10 he released on March 21.

Eboigbe cited Clemson, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee as the schools he feels are recruiting him the hardest at this time. He plans to further narrow down his recruitment going into August and wants to make his decision by the end of the fall.

What is he looking for in a school?

“Great chemistry with the players and coaches,” he said, “and a situation where I can see myself, even through thick and thin, that it’s still the right situation for the next three or four years.”

So far this year, Eboigbe has been to Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Clemson. His next visit will be to Florida but he hasn’t yet set a date.