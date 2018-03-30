Jolly, Crawford, Wilkie discuss Tigers' Game 2 win over BC

Led by Kyle Wilkie’s three hits and three RBIs and a solo shot from Seth Beer in the sixth inning, the eighth-ranked Tigers cruised to a 9-4 victory over Boston College Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

Robert Jolly also had three hits and drove in a run for the Tigers, who improved to 21-6 overall and 7-4 in the ACC.

Brooks Crawford picked up his second win of the year in three decisions. The righty allowed just two runs, both earned, off six hits in five innings of work. He had five strikeouts and zero walks.

