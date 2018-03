Clemson head coach Monte Lee was pleased with the way the eighth-ranked Tigers played in Friday’s 9-4 win over Boston College at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

The Tigers (21-6, 7-4 ACC) got 10 hits, including three each from Robert Jolly and Kyle Wilkie, while Seth Beer had a solo home run in the sixth inning.

“Overall, it was great to win the series here today. We played a complete baseball game,” Lee said.