Patience at the plate revamps Beer's confidence

Early in the 2018 season Seth Beer ran into a slump and struggled at the plate, an uncommon occurrence in his Clemson career.

He has started to turn the corner the last few games, going 3-for-3 with five RBIs, including a grand slam against Furman in Greenville on Tuesday and 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a three-run home run in the Tigers’ 10-2 victory Thursday against Boston College.

Beer now boasts a .273 batting average and .520 slugging percentage and the junior leftfielder feels comfortable at the plate again. He believes his approach at the plate has improved in the last couple weeks.

Throughout the slump he focused on celebrating the accomplishments of his teammates instead of getting bogged down at the plate and believes it led to his breakthrough at-bats.

“I have to stay confident and upbeat, cheering on my teammates and that’s when stuff like that happens,” Beer said. “Other guys have stepped up when I haven’t done my best, so I’ve tried to be a good teammate and cheer for them.”

Patience at the plate has been a key for Beer the last several weeks and studying his at-bats allowed him to notice a hitch in his swing.

“I saw a photo of my front elbow and went out to the cages to put in work and I started to feel comfortable again,” Beer said. “That was a big breakthrough for me and I carried it into the next game and took it from there.”

Beer isn’t getting too excited about his recent success and wants to stay in the moment, taking one pitch at a time as he tries to make the most of every at-bat.

“I had to relax and enjoy the game. You have good and bad days and baseball is going to get you sometimes,” Beer said. “I just want to go enjoy it and have fun like when I was a kid.”

One thing is certain, a comfortable and confident Seth Beer is dangerous for opposing pitchers in the ACC.