Strong outing for Hennessy helps lead Tigers to victory

Despite feeling he did not have his best stuff Thursday evening, Jacob Hennessy led No. 8 Clemson to a 10-2 victory over Boston College at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

In six complete innings, the Tigers’ pitcher allowed just one hit and no earned runs with four strikeouts. Hennessy moves to 3-1 on the season, while the Tigers improve to 20-6 overall and 6-4 in the ACC.

“I definitely wouldn’t say it was my best stuff,” he said after the game. “I felt like everything was pretty good, but I’ve definitely done better in past outings. My fastball command was good and I made pitches when I had to.

“I feel like I’ve thrown the ball really well and I’m making pitches. Even today, where my stuff wasn’t as good as it was in other starts, I figured out a way to get the job done.”

Although Hennessy did not feel at his absolute best, he still felt he executed his pitches well and feels that sometimes that’s just the game of baseball.

“Baseball is a funny sport,” he said. “Sometimes you go out there and feel great. Your stuff is working and you get hit around a little bit. It’s just pitching through that because you know you’re not going to have your best stuff every day.

“I definitely feel like my stuff was still good today. I’m not saying it was down but it means a lot and it shows fastball command really helps you get out of that.”

Hennessy, who has been executing his fastball, slider and changeup this year, is becoming more and more comfortable throwing any of the three pitches regardless of the count.

“I feel like I’ve kind of been there even from the beginning of the season,” he said. “I feel like all three pitches have been really good for me.

“One day when one pitch isn’t working as well as the other, I can still get it across the plate and use it effectively. I would definitely say I’m pretty comfortable throwing all three pitches regardless of the count.”

On Thursday, Hennessy often went off-speed first pitch in an effort to keep the Eagles off balance and forcing them to be more selective from there.

“I felt like they were pretty aggressive,” he said, “but I felt like I did a good job of throwing the changeup first pitch of the at-bat. It’s stuff like that that keeps them off-balance and lets you get ahead of them.

“Then from there they have to be a little more selective so I kind of expected what I saw but I felt like me, Spencer Strider and Bo Gobin all did a good job of getting ahead and putting us in the driver’s seat for the at-bat.”