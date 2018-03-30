Tigers cruise to another win

Clemson scored four runs in the first inning and then three in the bottom of the sixth inning as the eighth-ranked Tigers beat Boston College, 9-4, Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

The win was the Tigers’ third straight and their fifth in the last six games. It also allowed them to clinch the three-game series over the Eagles. Clemson will be going for the sweep on Saturday when the two teams play Game 3 at 2 p.m.

“Overall, it was great to win the series here today. We played a complete baseball game,” Clemson head coach Monte Lee said.

On Friday, Clemson was led by Kyle Wilkie’s three hits and three RBIs and a solo shot from Seth Beer in the sixth inning. Beer finished the game with two hits and has hit a home run in three straight games.

“Wilkie, offensively, was really good for us today,” Lee said.

Robert Jolly also had three hits and drove in a run for the Tigers. Drew Wharton drove in a run as well.

Clemson (21-6, 7-4 ACC) took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of first inning after Boston College pitcher Dan Metzdorf loaded the bases with one out.

Jolly got the scoring started when he reached on a fielder’s choice scoring Logan Davidson. Wharton had a run scoring single and Wilkie had a two-run single to put the Tigers up 4-0 after one.

After BC (9-15, 4-7 ACC) added a couple of runs in the top of the fourth inning, Clemson blew the game open in the fifth. Beer launched a solo home run to right field and then Wilkie drove in his third run in a three-run inning that gave the Tigers a 7-2 lead.

Brooks Crawford picked up his second win of the year in three decisions. The righty allowed just two runs, both earned, off six hits in five innings of work. He had five strikeouts and had zero walks.

“You could see in the first inning that Brooks was a little bit better in terms of his stuff,” Lee said. “The first three hitters of the game he faced, he got first-pitch strikes on.

“That’s the big difference for Brooks. When Brooks gets to strike one on first pitches you are in trouble because he execute pitches. I thought that was a big key for him there in the first inning. That is just setting the tone that we are going to live in the strike zone today and force them to swing the bats.”

Ryan Miller pitched the last four innings and allowed two runs on four hits, while striking out five with no walks. Miller was awarded the save.

Clemson pitching had 10 strikeouts overall and no walks.