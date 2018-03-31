4-star Texas CB, NFL legacy planning Clemson visit

Four-star R.J. Mickens is one of the nation’s most sought-after sophomore cornerbacks. The class of 2020 prospect from Southlake (Texas) Carroll has collected over 20 scholarship offers from schools across the country.

Mickens (6-1, 185) has made trips to Oregon and Oklahoma in recent months and named Clemson among the schools he is looking to visit soon.

“I’m planning on going to Clemson and (Texas) A&M,” Mickens said. “I’m trying to get out to Michigan too.”

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables stopped by Southlake Carroll during the contact period in January and extended an offer to Mickens.

Notre Dame gave Mickens his most recent offer Monday, joining Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCLA, Wisconsin and many others on his offer sheet.

With two years of high school ahead of him, Mickens is enjoying the recruiting process and in no hurry to make a decision. When the time comes for him to commit, a couple of factors will weigh heavily in his choice.

“If football didn’t work out, how I’d like the school and of course the people,” he said. “It’s more about the school itself because you never know with the coaches, so it’s about the school itself and the tradition. The coaches are obviously a big part in that though, so just the people there.”

Mickens is the son of former NFL and Texas A&M All-American defensive back Ray Mickens, who was drafted in the third round of the 1996 NFL draft before going on to play 10 seasons in the league.

“I learned a lot from him,” R.J. said of his father. “One of the biggest things he taught me is to just keep working and not get complacent and not get caught up in all of this recruiting stuff, and to just always stay on your grind and keep doing what you’ve been doing.”

As a sophomore in 2017, R.J. tallied 99 tackles, 13 pass breakups, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 cornerback and No. 55 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

Clemson has also offered R.J.’s teammate at Southlake Carroll, 2019 running back/safety T.J. McDaniel.