Clemson sweeps Boston College

CLEMSON, SC – Seth Beer hit a home run for the fourth game in a row as the Tigers swept Boston College with an 8-3 win Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Jake Higginbotham got the start for the Clemson, but was pulled after going 3.0 innings and giving up four hits, three runs and two earned runs. Matt Clark pitehed a solid inning before leaving after being hit by a pitch. Travis Marr was strong in relief going 3.1 innings and only giving up one hit and no runs. Ryley Gilliam came in with the bases loaded in the eighth and worked out of trouble and closed out the sweep.

The Tigers took the lead in the first inning. Logan Davidson singled to start the bottom of the first and advanced to second on a wild pitch and third on a passed ball. Seth Beer hit a sacrifice fly to score Davidson. Patrick Cromwell followed with a double. Chris Williams doubled down the left field line to score Cromwell. After the first the Tigers led 2-0.

Boston College plated single runs in the second, third and fourth innings to take a 3-2 lead.

Jordan Greene walked to start the bottom of the fifth. Logan Davidson doubled down the right field line and Greene scored on an error by the right fielder. Davidson advanced to third on the error and then scored on a passed ball. Seth Beer followed with a solo home run, his tenth of the season, off the top of the batting cage. After five the Tigers lead 5-3.

Jordan Greene added an insurance run in the seventh with a leadoff solo home run.

In the bottom of the eighth Clemson plated two more. With two outs Drew Wharton singled and stole second. Kyle Wilkie walked before Bryce Teodosio doubled down the left field line to score Wharton and Wilkie. The Tigers stretched the lead to 8-3 after eight.

Clemson moved to 22-6 overall and 8-4 in the ACC with the win. The Tigers host Coastal Carolina Tuesday night at 6:30 PM.