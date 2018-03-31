Rising Alabama CB felt at home at Clemson

Fresh off a standout showing at The Opening camp in Atlanta last weekend, class of 2019 cornerback Jaydon Hill made several unofficial visits this week, including one to Clemson.

The Madison (Ala.) Bob Jones prospect was invited to check out Clemson on Friday.

“The love they showed was amazing,” Hill said of the Tigers. “They made me feel at home.”

Hill was seen as one of the top defensive performers at The Opening Atlanta regional, which took place in Buford, Ga., last Sunday.

Georgia Tech reacted by offering Hill during his visit there Monday. Alabama got him on campus Thursday, then Tennessee joined his rising list of offers Friday.

Hill spent most of his day at Clemson with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and area recruiter Todd Bates.

“They really liked my game all around and my passion for it,” Hill said of what he heard from the coaches.

The 6-foot, 169-pounder also met defensive coordinator Brent Venables, a guy Hill could see himself playing for.

“He’s very passionate about the game,” Hill said. “He’s a perfectionist. He brings a lot of energy to the table. I like him.”

Hill holds nearly 30 total scholarship offers. This year alone, he has hauled in Power Five offers from TCU, South Carolina, Nebraska, Louisville, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Wake Forest, Indiana, Iowa and Vanderbilt. Ole Miss and Mississippi State were first to offer last summer when he was a rising junior.

Should the opportunity to play at Clemson be presented, Hill says it would be huge for him after seeing what the Tigers have to offer.

“That’s big time,” he said. “That’s a powerful offer to me.”

Hill attended South Carolina’s spring game Saturday following Friday’s Clemson visit. Along with the schools he visited this week, Hill has recently been to Auburn, Mississippi State and Tennessee.