Thomas coming back for senior season

Clemson center Elijah Thomas says he wants to become a Littlejohn Coliseum Legend, so with that he has decided he will return to Clemson for his senior season.

Thomas made the announcement on Twitter Friday night.

“I want to become a Littlejohn Legend. Therefore I ain’t going nowhere,” Thomas said on Twitter. “We have an unsatisfied team and unsatisfied business. Stay tuned.”

Thomas was a big cog in the Tigers’ run to the Sweet 16 this season. The 6-foot-9, 237-pound center averaged 10.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. He was also one of the ACC’s best defensive players with 79 blocks.

He earned All-ACC Defensive Team for his efforts. In his 35 games, Thomas tied with Gabe DeVoe with a team-best .560 field goal percentage.

Thomas was instrumental in the Tigers’ 25-10 record, the best season Clemson has had under head coach Brad Brownell. The 25 wins tied the school record for wins in a season, while their 11 ACC wins in the regular season set a new mark for ACC wins.

Thomas’ announcement comes on the heels of Brownell’s press conference from Thursday in which he indicated he was talking to the center as well as guards Shelton Mitchell and Marcquise Reed about their futures in Tigertown.

Mitchell and Reed are scheduled to graduate in May and like Thomas have the option to turn professional if they so desire. There is no timetable on when the two guards will make their decisions. Thomas still has another before he is eligible to graduate.