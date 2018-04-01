4-star LB building bond with Venables, Clemson

Less than a week after offering him a scholarship, Clemson enticed four-star linebacker Kalen Deloach to campus for its elite junior day on Jan. 20.

It was his first visit to Clemson since he attended The Citadel game in November.

“Everything looked up to date,” Deloach said of the visit at The Opening regional camp in Atlanta last weekend. “It’s just a place where I can see myself getting better at every day and working hard with some of the best players.”

Now, the Tigers are working to get another visit from the Savannah (Ga.) Islands standout, this time for the Orange & White spring game on April 14.

“I hear a lot from them. We text every day,” Deloach said of Clemson. “I text coach (Brent) Venables, coach (Todd) Bates, and they want me to come visit campus and see the spring game.”

Deloach (6-1, 205) is planning to be at the spring game, pending permission from his father.

“I should make it,” he said. “I have to see what my pops wants to do. If he says yes, then we’ll go up there.”

Since he was on campus in January, Deloach has communicated with Brent Venables on a near daily basis while continuing to build his relationship with Clemson’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

“He’s a nice guy,” Deloach said. “We talk every day most the time. He just checks up on me, and I check up on him. We keep in touch.”

Many believe Venables is the best defensive coordinator in college football, and Deloach said the possibility of playing for him is appealing.

“It would be good because I can see him getting me better and putting me in a better position to get me to the next level,” Deloach said.

Venables can see Deloach lining up at more than one linebacker position for the Tigers in the future.

“They said I could either play MIKE or WILL,” Deloach said. “I can blitz off the edge, I have speed, and then I can make tackles as the MIKE.”

After adding the Clemson offer on Jan. 16, Deloach promptly picked up offers from Auburn, Miami and Ohio State, among others. In February, he received offers from schools such as Alabama, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech. South Carolina was the first Power Five school to offer last summer.

Where do the Tigers stand right now?

“Clemson’s really up there with everybody else,” he said. “They show me love just like everybody else shows me love.”

Deloach cited Tennessee, Michigan and Alabama as a few of the schools recruiting him the hardest along with Clemson.

He plans to make his decision after his senior football season.

“I want to take my official visits during the football season,” Deloach said. “Then whatever happens happens after that.”

Deloach is looking for the complete package in a school as he goes through the recruiting process.

“It’s going to be about relationships, family, and a place where I can get better at football, and I want to get a good education,” he said. “Just in case football doesn’t get me all the way, I would like to have a job after that.”

Deloach went to Florida State on March 26 and attended South Carolina’s spring game Saturday. Beyond those, he didn’t have any visits planned with the exception of Clemson’s spring game.

As a junior in 2017, Deloach amassed 76 tackles through his team’s first six games on his way to first-team all-state honors.