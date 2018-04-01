Coaching staff has Clemson standing out to top-100 OL

Four-star offensive lineman Harry Miller has been to Clemson on numerous occasions over the past few years, too many times to count.

The Buford (Ga.) stud has set yet another trip to Clemson. He will return for an unofficial visit in May.

“Really we’ve been so many times that we’ve seen everything,” Miller said recently at The Opening regional camp in Atlanta. “So (this visit) is just about seeing the coaches again and talking with them and just continuing to build the relationship.”

Miller (6-4, 310) most recently visited Clemson for its elite junior day on Jan. 20.

“Just spending time with the coaches and talking with them,” Miller said of the highlight. “It was really good to see them and talk with them and talk about their plans for the future, and talk with some players they have there. So it was really good.”

In February, Miller announced his top five schools, with Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Stanford making the cut.

Miller said Clemson’s coaching staff and his relationship with the coaches keep the Tigers in his top group.

“The coaches there are amazing,” he said. “It’s accessible, it’s close, and again, the coaches are probably one of the biggest things. We love to go there and see them.”

Miller is closest with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell and co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

“I talk with coach Caldwell a lot, and coach Elliott,” he said. “We DM and text and what not and just talk about what’s going on.”

Miller played every offensive line position for Buford as a junior last year. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 center in the 2019 class, while ESPN ranks him as the nation’s No. 5 guard and Rivals tabs him as the No. 8 tackle in the country.

The Tigers envision Miller playing any or all of the above for them.

“I’m probably interior at the next level,” Miller said, “but they see me playing where they need me to.”

Besides next month’s Clemson date, Miller has arranged an official visit to Stanford this weekend and an official visit to Ohio State the following weekend. He is looking to officially visit Notre Dame in September as well.

Miller says his commitment timeframe is up in the air as of now.

“I don’t know when I’ll make a decision,” he said. “As we talk with schools, we’re going to be patient with it and come up with a decision as the time passes.”

Miller is ranked a top-100 prospect in the 2019 class regardless of position by both Rivals and 247Sports. He earned Offensive Line MVP honors at The Opening Atlanta regional last Sunday.