Elliott likes the chemistry on offense

Clemson still has five more practices before concluding spring practice and of course it has summer workouts and fall camp to go, but co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has really been pleased with what he is seeing from the Tigers’ offense.

“Guys are taking ownership of areas where we want to improve,” he said.

The offense showed that in this past Wednesday’s scrimmage. Though the coaches are just evaluating the scrimmages, it was apparent the offense won the 91-play scrimmage in Death Valley.

Quarterback Kelly Bryant threw four touchdown passes. Hunter Johnson, Chase Brice and Trevor Lawrence each threw one as well. Running back Travis Etienne rushed for 81 yards, while his backfield teammate, Tavien Feaster, scored three total touchdowns.

Amari Rodgers caught a 65-yard touchdown pass from Bryant on the scrimmages’ third play. Cornell Powell had 81 receiving yards and Tee Higgins caught a pair of touchdowns.

In all, the offense had eight plays of 20 or more yards.

“I like the direction we are going in from a tempo standpoint, but I also like the chemistry of this offensive unit right now,” Elliott said.

That’s good news for a Clemson offense that was not bad last year, but at times was limited in what it could do, especially with big passing plays downfield. But the Tigers are only 10 practices in and there is still a lot of work to do over the next five practices and some areas Elliott would like to see them get better in.

“We have to continue to get better in short yardage,” he said. “The red zone is an emphasis in tempo. I think overall, everybody has bought into the tempo, but it is a function of every single thing. There has to be a certain mentality and mindset to actually execute the tempo.”

Clemson will get back to practice on Monday. Spring practice will wrap up with the Annual Orange & White Spring Game on April 14 in Death Valley.