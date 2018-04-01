Instant Replay: No. 8 Clemson 8, Boston College 3

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 8 Clemson’s 8-3 win over Boston College to sweep the three-game series on Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

What happened?

The Tigers (22-6, 8-4 ACC) jumped out to an early led yet again. Clemson’s first run came in on a sac fly from Seth Beer and Chris Williams would later hit a RBI double to make it 2-0. The Eagles (9-16, 4-8 ACC) would chip away with one run in the second and another run in the third to tie it before take a 3-2 lead in the fourth. The Tigers would take the lead for good in the fifth as three runs scored on an error, passed ball, and Beer solo homer to make it 5-3. Clemson would extend the lead to 6-3 on a Jordan Greene solo homer in the seventh before Bryce Teodosio capped the win off with a two-run double in the eighth to make it 8-3.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game changed in the fifth inning. After Boston College had taken a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning, the first three Tiger batters reached and scored in the fifth to give Clemson the lead for good as the bullpen shut down the Eagles to sweep the three-game series.

What went right?

Travis Marr earned his third win of the season with 3.1 scoreless, one-hit innings while Ryley Gilliam picked up his fourth save with 1.1 scoreless innings. Logan Davidson and Greene each had two hits to lead the offense while Beer and Teodosio both drove in two runs. The Tigers were also efficient, stranding only four runners in the contest.

What went wrong?

Jake Higginbotham did not have his best stuff, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks in just 3.0 innings. Overall, the five Clemson pitchers combined for six walks and two HBPs against just seven strikeouts.