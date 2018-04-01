Receivers responding to coaches’ challenges

When Clemson resumes spring practice on Monday, co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott will be anxious to see how much the wide receivers improved after watching the tape of this past Wednesday’s scrimmage in Death Valley.

Elliott likes the fact his receivers, especially at the boundary position, have to go up against the likes of Trayvon Mullen, Mark Fields and A.J. Terrell in practice every day.

“I feel like we have two of the best corners in the country and they are really, really challenging these guys,” Elliott said. “So that was an area where the guys get to see the tape and get an opportunity to improve.”

However, Clemson’s wide receivers as a whole have made big strides since spring practice began a month ago. After a few practices, head coach Dabo Swinney said Mullen, Fields and Terrell were getting the best of his receivers and he wanted to see how they would respond.

They responded in the stadium scrimmage quite nicely. Cornell Powell led the receivers with 81 yards, including a couple of big plays downfield and also converting a third down to keep a scoring drive alive.

Tee Higgins also made some plays downfield, caught a couple of touchdowns and finished up a two-minute drive with a nice catch.

“Those two really stood out,” Elliott said.

Amari Rodgers also stood out with a 65-yard touchdown reception from Kelly Bryant.

“Today was more about evaluation and not necessarily about who will win the scrimmage,” Elliott said. “We put some guys in some tough situations and really challenged those boundary receivers, Trevion (Thompson), Diondre (Overton) and Tee with some of those intermediate passing game concepts.”

Clemson will conclude spring practices on April 14 when its hosts the annual Orange & White Spring Game at Death Valley. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.