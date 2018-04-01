Tigers chasing hard after top-50 prospect

Last November, Thomaston (Ga.) Upson-Lee four-star defensive lineman Travon Walker named a top four of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and South Carolina in no specific order.

A week ago at The Opening regional camp in Atlanta, Walker confirmed that those schools remain his favorites, though some other schools outside of his top group are making a push.

“There are other schools coming at me real hard,” he said.

Clemson is chasing hard after Walker, too. The top-50 overall prospect according to both Rivals and 247Sports is in daily communication with the Tigers.

“I hear from them every day,” he said.

Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and defensive coordinator Brent Venables are heading Walker’s recruitment, and he is fond of the coaches.

“He’s a good coach,” Walker said of Venables. “He’s very energetic. I like him.

“Coach Bates, he’s a good coach… He also demonstrates a lot, which would help me.”

Dabo Swinney is also heavily involved in the 6-foot-5, 262-pounder’s recruitment. Clemson’s head coach attended one of Walker’s basketball games in January and keeps in touch with him as well.

“Me and coach Swinney, we talk like once a week,” Walker said. “Coach Bates makes sure we get on the phone together and stay in contact.

“He’s a good coach. I can relate to him a lot. He explains a lot, but he’ll get onto you and he’ll show you what he wants to be done and how he wants it done.”

Clemson views Walker mainly as a defensive end, but also a versatile lineman that could slide inside depending on the scheme.

Walker tipped his hat to Clemson’s coaching staff when asked about the Tigers’ success on the D-line over the years.

“You can tell, if you’re producing a lot of D-linemen like that, there has to be something going on with the coaching, and that’s a good thing,” he said.

Walker hopes to render his decision at the beginning of his senior season or sometime shortly thereafter, but doesn’t want to rush into a commitment.

He doesn’t have any visits on the docket as of now, although he plans on returning to Clemson at some point.

“I’m going to get back up soon, but I just don’t know when,” he said. “Me and my family are going to talk about that.”

Walker most recently visited Clemson for the Auburn game last September. He also made an appearance at the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer.

What intrigues him most about Clemson?

“The facilities,” he said. “I love the facilities, especially the new facility. It’s pretty big.”

His favorite part of the new facility?

“The slide,” Walker said with a smile.

Walker is ranked by Rivals as the No. 4 strong-side defensive end and No. 40 overall prospect in the 2019 class.