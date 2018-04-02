Beer named national and ACC player of the week

Junior Seth Beer was named ACC Player of the Week, announced Monday by the conference office. He also earned recognition from Collegiate Baseball as one of seven national players of the week. It was the second ACC Player-of-the-Week award for Beer this season and the third of his career.

Beer went 8-for-13 (.615) with four homers, 12 RBIs, seven runs, a 1.538 slugging percentage, four walks against one strikeout and a .667 on-base percentage to lead Clemson to a 4-0 record last week. He hit a home run in each of the four games, including a three-game sweep of Boston College.

On the season, the Suwanee, Ga., native is batting .284 with 27 runs, three doubles, 10 home runs, 24 RBIs, a .441 on-base percentage and a steal in 28 games.

