Clemson could make 'huge run' for top RB prospect

A group of teammates from Lakeland (Fla.) High School took several trips to southeastern colleges this past week. On Wednesday, they made a visit to Clemson.

The group of Lakeland prospects included class of 2019 four-star tight end Keon Zipperer and 2020 four-star running back Demarkcus Bowman. Zipperer received an offer from Clemson last August, while Bowman is firmly in the mix for an offer from the Tigers.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Bowman, who enjoyed his time on campus. It marked his first visit to Clemson since he attended the Florida State game last season, and he came away highly impressed by the football operations complex in particular.

“They have an outstanding facility. It’s great,” Bowman said. “(My favorite part) would have to be the game room, or the nap room and the bowling alley.”

Bowman (5-11, 185) took in the Tigers’ spring scrimmage with his teammates and liked what he saw from the running backs, especially Tavien Feaster and Travis Etienne.

“They’re great backs,” Bowman said. “I like Travis a lot. He runs hard.”

Bowman was also able to sit in on the running backs meeting for about 30 minutes and listen to running backs coach Tony Elliott.

“I learned a lot of stuff from the coach,” he said. “I like the running backs coach. I learned a lot of stuff in the meeting by looking at their offense and the way they run stuff. It’s kind of similar to what we do out of the shotgun formation and the zones and stuff like that, the pass blocking. That’s the most important thing, pass blocking. It separates the boys from the men.”

Added Bowman of Elliott: “He’s a good coach. He’s going to make sure everybody knows their assignment and what they’re doing, and he’s going to call you out if you don’t know it or if he assumes you don’t. He’s very specific on the stuff he does.”

Bowman is regarded as one of the best running backs in his class. Just a sophomore, he already boasts offers from Alabama, Florida State, Florida, Miami, Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State, among others.

Though the Tigers haven’t yet pulled the trigger on an offer, they are very interested according to Bowman.

“They said they really like me a lot,” he said. “Clemson doesn’t just give people offers. They said they want to see me in camp, so I’m planning on making a visit up there to attend their camp.”

Bowman hopes to earn an offer at the Dabo Swinney Camp this June. He said Clemson would be a major player in his recruitment if it enters the race.

“It would mean a lot,” Bowman said of a potential offer from the Tigers. “Their depth chart is not very big, and I like Clemson a lot. If they do end up offering me, they’re going to have a huge run in my recruiting process.”

Bowman is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 7 running back and No. 63 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

As a sophomore in 2017, Bowman rushed for 1,136 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 10.1 yards per carry.

Bowman and his teammates also visited Florida State, Georgia and Florida last week.