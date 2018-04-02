Recruit with tie to Clemson recaps 'awesome' visit

Last month, Clemson made a strong initial impression on an intriguing prospect with a tie to the Tigers.

Calhoun (Ga.) 2019 tight end Davis Allen visited Clemson for the first time on March 5 and came away impressed.

“It was awesome,” Allen told The Clemson Insider. “Everything you can basically think of, they have. The whole day was just great. I had a great time.”

Allen’s connection to Clemson comes in the form of his teammate Brannon Spector, a 2019 athlete who committed to Clemson last October.

Spector, the son of former Clemson receiver Robbie Spector and brother of Tigers redshirt freshman linebacker Baylon Spector, has even done a little recruiting on Allen.

“Brannon and I grew up with each other,” Allen said. “He’s a great teammate and even better person. Clemson is getting a good one with him.”

While on campus, Allen toured the campus and facilities before sitting in on team meetings and then taking in the Tigers’ spring practice that afternoon.

“The energy level was awesome,” he said of the practice. “All the guys had a ton of energy, and you could tell they were excited. It was great.”

Allen (6-5, 220) met the whole coaching staff but spent most of the time with tight ends coach Danny Pearman and recruiting coordinator Brandon Streeter. He also spoke briefly with head coach Dabo Swinney.

“I talked to him a little bit,” Allen said of Swinney. “The Boise State coaching staff was there when I went so he was with them mostly.”

“Awesome coaches,” he added. “They seemed like great guys.”

The coaches invited Allen back for the Orange & White spring game on April 14, and he plans to return.

Allen owns power conference offers from Virginia Tech, Duke, Wake Forest and Minnesota, while Notre Dame, Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt are among the other schools showing interest along with Clemson.

The Tigers are in a good spot with Allen right now and would be in even better shape with the Peach State talent if they offer moving forward.

“I would say right now that they are definitely up there at the top for sure,” Allen said.

Allen, Spector and Calhoun captured the Class 3A state championship last season.