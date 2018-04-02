Success is starting to find Beer

Over the past few series Seth Beer found himself struggling at the plate. However, he was back in his grove this weekend as eighth-ranked Clemson swept Boston College at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Tigers now improve to 22-6 overall and 8-4 in the ACC.

After going 3-for-3 with five RBIs, which included a grand slam in Tuesday’s game at Fluor Field against Furman, Beer went 5-for-10 against BC with seven RBIs and a home run in each of the three games.

If anything is certain about the junior outfielder it’s that he is going to continue to work as hard as he can until he gets the results he wants.

“Seth is one of those guys that is going to watch his video,” Clemson head coach Monte Lee said. “Seth is going to continue to work whether he is hitting well or he’s struggling. The one constant with Seth is he is constantly working on his swing.

“If his swing is in a good place he wants to keep it there. If he feels like it’s not he is going to try to find something that works for him. Seth is a guy that will make some adjustments, but all in all Seth started to find his swing at Louisville. He made a couple of adjustments just watching some film of himself when he has had success. He even told us at Louisville. He said, ‘I feel it. I can start to feel my swing coming together.’”

Beer’s success does not all stem from reps on the field, but also the in-depth studying he does off the field. As a true student of the game Beer not only analyzes himself, but also others in order to find success.

In this instance, he was on Twitter when an idea sparked.

“I was going through Twitter,” he said, “and I follow a lot of baseball accounts and one tweet was Ken Griffey Jr.’s swing and in a slow motion video of it his front elbow which is his right arm, he’s a left handed hitter like me, he extended back and a lightbulb kind of just went off in my head and I said, ‘I wonder if I was doing that when I was hitting well’ and I scrolled through some old pictures and sure enough I was always getting good extension back through the ball before I swung.”

Sure enough Beer then watched his swing this year, and realized he was not getting that same extension he used to get.

“For me it was one of those things where I looked at photos lately and I hadn’t been doing that,” he said. “It was just a little tweak and I remember going to the cage that next day excited to see what I could do with it and sure enough it just felt normal, natural and I felt really comfortable doing it. And I remember going up to Coach (Greg Starbuck) and saying, ‘I think the lightbulb went off.’ And he said, ‘Hey just go out there and have fun,’ and I said, ‘No coach like I really think it did.’”

And that slight adjustment may have been all he needed to start gaining consistent success at the plate again.

“That was before Tuesday’s game and I think it just gave me the confidence and kept me comfortable that even after a guy gets me out on a tough pitch I’m still locked in and ready to go. I think that’s what gave me the confidence and at the end of the day if you have confidence and a belief in what you’re doing then success will find you.”