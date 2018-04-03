2020 athlete on possible Clemson offer: 'It'd be a big one'

Clemson is beginning to ramp up the number of offers sent out to 2020 recruits in the next few weeks. With that in mind, Arik Gilbert is a name to remember for the next couple months.

Gilbert, a 2020 athlete, possesses a huge frame at 6-foot-5, 235 pounds and excellent athleticism. The Marietta (Ga.) standout does not currently have an offer from Clemson, but one could very well be around the corner.

Gilbert told The Clemson Insider he has recently been in contact with LSU, Clemson and Penn State. He spoke with quarterback coach Brandon Streeter about the recruiting process and future visits.

“He told me how they like to take their time to offer so they can fully know the person that they are giving offers to, but that they were definitely looking at me,” Gilbert said. “Also, I should come down for a camp.”

Gilbert plans on visiting Clemson either this spring or summer. The Tigers have the potential to be one of his top schools. All they have to do is offer him.

“An offer from Clemson would be awesome I’ve been waiting on one for a while and it’d be a big one,” he said.

As of right now, Gilbert does not have any favorites or schools that stand out to him being that it is so early in his recruitment.

“Everything’s about the same,” he said.

Gilbert’s overall impression of Clemson is very high, and could come into play if the Tigers offer him.

“From what I can tell the campus is really nice and from what I’ve heard it’s a great school and I’m gonna get to know the coaches a little bit better when I go down there as well,” he said.

The coaching staff still has plenty of time to get an offer out if they are still analyzing Gilbert and his skill set. He does not plan on narrowing down his list of top schools until next season.