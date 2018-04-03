Clemson finishes in top 20 for first time in 21 years

Clemson’s basketball team finished No. 15 in the final USA TODAY Coaches Poll, which was released on Tuesday.
It is the first time since the 1996-’97 season the Tigers have finished inside the top 20 of the coaches poll. Clemson moved up from No. 18 to No. 15 in the final poll.
The Tigers finished No. 8 in the final coaches poll back in 1996-’97. It is the highest final ranking in Clemson history.
Clemson finished the year 25-10 overall, tied for third in the ACC standings and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
Final USA TODAY Coaches Poll
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1ST PLACE VOTES
|PREV
|CHANGE
|HI/LOW
|1
|Villanova
|36-4
|800
|32
|2
|1
|1/6
|2
|Michigan
|33-8
|756
|0
|7
|5
|2/NR
|3
|Kansas
|31-8
|734
|0
|3
|–
|2/13
|4
|Duke
|29-8
|669
|0
|6
|2
|1/10
|5
|Virginia
|31-3
|611
|0
|1
|-4
|1/NR
|6
|Texas Tech
|27-10
|559
|0
|13
|7
|6/NR
|7
|Loyola-Chicago
|32-6
|555
|0
|NR
|21
|7/NR
|8
|Xavier
|29-6
|531
|0
|4
|-4
|2/20
|9
|Purdue
|30-7
|500
|0
|11
|2
|3/NR
|10
|Gonzaga
|32-5
|476
|0
|8
|-2
|6/19
|11
|Michigan State
|30-5
|473
|0
|5
|-6
|1/11
|12
|Cincinnati
|31-5
|420
|0
|10
|-2
|5/NR
|13
|West Virginia
|26-11
|402
|0
|14
|1
|2/21
|14
|North Carolina
|26-11
|394
|0
|9
|-5
|4/22
|15
|Clemson
|25-10
|317
|0
|18
|3
|12/NR
|16
|Tennessee
|26-9
|287
|0
|12
|-4
|12/NR
|17
|Kentucky
|26-11
|280
|0
|20
|3
|4/NR
|18
|Florida State
|23-12
|250
|0
|NR
|18
|18/NR
|19
|Kansas State
|25-12
|221
|0
|NR
|18
|19/NR
|20
|Nevada
|29-8
|201
|0
|25
|5
|20/NR
|21
|Ohio State
|25-9
|196
|0
|17
|-4
|9/NR
|22
|Houston
|27-8
|149
|0
|19
|-3
|19/NR
|23
|Auburn
|26-8
|108
|0
|21
|-2
|9/NR
|24
|Texas A&M
|22-13
|107
|0
|NR
|20
|6/NR
|25
|Wichita State
|25-8
|83
|0
|16
|-9
|3/25