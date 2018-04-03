Clemson finishes in top 20 for first time in 21 years

Clemson finishes in top 20 for first time in 21 years

Feature

Clemson finishes in top 20 for first time in 21 years

Clemson’s basketball team finished No. 15 in the final USA TODAY Coaches Poll, which was released on Tuesday.

It is the first time since the 1996-’97 season the Tigers have finished inside the top 20 of the coaches poll. Clemson moved up from No. 18 to No. 15 in the final poll.

The Tigers finished No. 8 in the final coaches poll back in 1996-’97. It is the highest final ranking in Clemson history.

Clemson finished the year 25-10 overall, tied for third in the ACC standings and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Final USA TODAY Coaches Poll

RANK TEAM RECORD POINTS 1ST PLACE VOTES PREV CHANGE HI/LOW
1 Villanova 36-4 800 32 2 1 1/6
2 Michigan 33-8 756 0 7 5 2/NR
3 Kansas 31-8 734 0 3 2/13
4 Duke 29-8 669 0 6 2 1/10
5 Virginia 31-3 611 0 1 -4 1/NR
6 Texas Tech 27-10 559 0 13 7 6/NR
7 Loyola-Chicago 32-6 555 0 NR 21 7/NR
8 Xavier 29-6 531 0 4 -4 2/20
9 Purdue 30-7 500 0 11 2 3/NR
10 Gonzaga 32-5 476 0 8 -2 6/19
11 Michigan State 30-5 473 0 5 -6 1/11
12 Cincinnati 31-5 420 0 10 -2 5/NR
13 West Virginia 26-11 402 0 14 1 2/21
14 North Carolina 26-11 394 0 9 -5 4/22
15 Clemson 25-10 317 0 18 3 12/NR
16 Tennessee 26-9 287 0 12 -4 12/NR
17 Kentucky 26-11 280 0 20 3 4/NR
18 Florida State 23-12 250 0 NR 18 18/NR
19 Kansas State 25-12 221 0 NR 18 19/NR
20 Nevada 29-8 201 0 25 5 20/NR
21 Ohio State 25-9 196 0 17 -4 9/NR
22 Houston 27-8 149 0 19 -3 19/NR
23 Auburn 26-8 108 0 21 -2 9/NR
24 Texas A&M 22-13 107 0 NR 20 6/NR
25 Wichita State 25-8 83 0 16 -9 3/25
*Hi/Low Rankings

Hi/Low = The highest and lowest ranking each team has held during the designated season. Any team that starts the season unranked and/or falls out of the top 25 during the season will reflect a “NR” (not ranked) designation as its lowest rank.

Schools Dropped Out

No. 15 Arizona, No. 22 Rhode Island, No. 23 St. Mary’s, No. 24 Florida, No. 25 Miami-Florida.

Others Receiving Votes

Syracuse 79; Arizona 71; Rhode Island 64; Florida 40; Penn State 19; Butler 10; Buffalo 8; Seton Hall 6; St. Mary’s 6; MD Baltimore Cty 6; Utah 4; Miami-Florida 3; Providence 3; Creighton 2.

List of Voters

The USA TODAY Sports Board of Coaches is made up of 32 head coaches at Division I institutions. All are members of the National Association of Basketball Coaches. The board for the 2017-18 season: Randy Bennett, Saint Mary’s; Jim Boeheim, Syracuse; Tad Boyle, Colorado; Todd Bozeman, Morgan State; Glenn Braica, St. Francis Brooklyn; Scott Cherry, High Point; Tim Cluess, Iona; Jon Coffman, IP-Fort Wayne; Scott Drew, Baylor; Matt Driscoll, North Florida; Fran Dunphy, Temple; Bill Evans, Idaho State; Mark Fox, Georgia; John Gallagher, Hartford; Matthew Graves, South Alabama; Steve Hawkins, Western Michigan; Steve Henson, Texas-San Antonio; George Ivory, Arkansas-Pine Bluff; Ben Jacobson, Northern Iowa; James Jones, Yale; Greg Kampe, Oakland; Mike McConathy, Northwestern State; Greg McDermott, Creighton; Matt McMahon, Murray State; Dan Monson, Long Beach State; Chris Mooney, Richmond; Matt Painter, Purdue; Dave Pilipovich, Air Force; Brett Reed, Lehigh; Kareem Richardson, Missouri-Kansas City; Zach Spiker, Drexel; Mike Young, Wofford.

, , Basketball, Feature

More TCI

Latest

reply
5hr

Clemson had a perfect week going 4-0 last week, including a three-game sweep of ACC foe Boston College at home over the weekend. The Clemson Insider puts a wrap on last week and hands out our weekly awards in (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home