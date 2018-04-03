Redman shoots to be 'in the mix' at The Masters

Every young golfer dreams about one day competing at the highest level on the biggest stage at The Masters. A tournament soaked in tradition as the most storied tournament in golf and perhaps in any sport.

This week millions of Americans from diehard golfers to amateur putt-putters will tune into the Masters coverage for the sake of tradition.

In August, Clemson sophomore Doc Redman put together one of the most impressive wins in the history of the U.S. Amateur tournament as he overcame a two-stroke deficit with a pair of holes remaining to claim the title and seal his bid to the 2018 Masters, which will begin on Thursday in Augusta.

Since arriving at Clemson all Redman has done is set records. He became the first Tiger since 1990 to qualify for a PGA tour event as a student at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the first to make the Walker Cup team since 2007, tied the Clemson record for a low round of 63, among many other accomplishments.

Redman will be the 14th Clemson golfer to compete in the Masters and only the eighth to compete as an amateur, the last being Corbin Mills in 2012.

Clemson director of golf Larry Penley is excited to watch his young golfer participate on golf’s biggest stage.

“We are extremely excited for Doc he is an incredible young man that works really hard at his craft,” Penley said. “This is great for our program.”

In March, Redman made the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Country Club becoming the first Tiger player to make the cut at a PGA event as a student since Chris Patton did so at the 1990 Masters.

Clemson associate head coach Jordan Byrd is Redman’s caddy for the weekend and looks to keep him comfortable and focused on the task at hand. Byrd did the same duty for Corbin Mills at the Masters in 2012.

“Jordan (Byrd) will keep Doc more focused and more prepared and also a little more paced,” Penley said. “Patton is the only one who has made the cut and he was in the mix after 45 holes and Doc’s goal is to be in the mix.”

Redman is just excited and eager for the opportunity, but at the same time does not feel overwhelmed with the pressure of performing in a major as a college sophomore.

“Everyone wants to play the Masters and getting to play so young as an amateur is just incredible,” Redman said. “I want to play as many days as I can and I want to be up there contending, but if I don’t I won’t dwell on it.”

As an amateur in the tournament Redman has the pleasure of being paired with defending Masters champion Sergio Garcia when the first round begins on Thursday.