Strider, long balls lift Clemson over Coastal Carolina

Spencer Strider had the best start of the season for No. 6 Clemson and the Tigers hit four home runs to defeat No. 18 Coastal Carolina, 6-1, Tuesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The freshman Strider got his second start of the season and pitched a gem for the Tigers taking a no hitter into the seventh inning. Strider (3-0) went 6.2 innings and only gave up two hits, one run and one earned run to earn the win.

“Spencer Strider was unbelievable. He threw the ball very, very well,” said coach Lee.

The Tigers jumped out to the lead in the second inning thanks to a Chris Williams solo home run to left to start the inning. Clemson led 1-0 after two.

In the fifth inning, two home runs stretched the lead for the Tigers. Kyle Wilkie reached on a leadoff walk, and with one out Jordan Greene hit a home run to left field. Logan Davidson followed with a solo home run to left and the lead was 4-0.

Coastal Carolina got on the board in the seventh with one run.

Grayson Byrd led off the bottom of the seventh with a home run, his fourth of the year. Greene followed with a single to left and advanced to second on a ground ball out by Davidson. Seth Beer doubled to left field to score Greene.

Tuesday night’s crowd was the best we’ve seen for a mid-week game at Doug Kingsmore with an attendance of 6,450 fans.

“It was an incredible crowd here tonight. For two top 25 teams in the state of South Carolina. Coastal Carolina is a very good program. They put it on us pretty good there in Myrtle Beach. We played a great baseball game tonight in front of 6400 people,” said coach Lee.

Clemson moved to 23-6 with the win. The Tigers travel to Notre Dame for a series that is scheduled to begin Friday at 6:05 p.m.