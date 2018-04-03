TCI Weekly Baseball Wrap

Clemson had a perfect week going 4-0 last week, including a three-game sweep of ACC foe Boston College at home over the weekend.

The Clemson Insider puts a wrap on last week and hands out our weekly awards in the TCI Weekly Baseball Wrap.

Overall Record            22-6

ACC Record                8-4

Last Week          4-0

3/27   Tuesday        Furman                   W, 10-5

3/29   Thursday      Boston College        W, 10-2

3/30   Friday           Boston College        W, 9-4

3/31   Saturday       Boston College        W, 8-3

Next Week

4/3     Tuesday        #18 Coastal Carolina (21-9)         6:30PM         Clemson

4/6     Friday           Notre Dame (11-16, 4-8)             6:05PM         South Bend, IN

4/7     Saturday       Notre Dame (11-16, 4-8)             2:05PM         South Bend, IN

4/8     Sunday         Notre Dame (11-16, 4-8)             1:05PM         South Bend, IN

Note: Records as of Monday, April 2. Notre Dame hosts Chicago State on Tuesday. 

TCI Hitter-of-the Week                #28 Seth Beer

The junior outfielder from Suwanee, GA went 8-for-13 (.615) in four games last week to earn his first hitter-of-the-week award for 2018. Beer had four homers, 12 RBI, seven runs, and four walks for a 1.538 slugging percentage and a .667 on-base percentage.         

         Other hitters of note:

Kyle Wilkie             5-for-10 (.500), 1 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R, 3 BB

Robert Jolly            5-for-15 (.333), 2 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB

Logan Davidson       4-for-13 (.308), 2 2B, 1 RBI, 6 R, 5 BB

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week              #32 Jacob Hennessy

The sophomore from Moore, SC earned his second straight pitcher-of-the-week award for his outing against Boston College on Thursday. In 6.0 innings, Hennessy allowed a single unearned run on one hit (.053 OBA) and two walks with four strikeouts to earn his third win.

         Other pitchers of note:

Travis Marr             5.1 IP, 2-0, 2 app, 2 hits, 0 runs, 1 BB, 5 K, .118 OBA

Spencer Strider       2.0 IP, 0-0, 1 app, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 BB, 4 K, .000 OBA

Ryley Gilliam                    2.0 IP, 0-0, 1 save, 2 app, 0 hits, 0 runs, 2 BB, 2 K, .000 OBA

Weekend Notes:

Clemson, ranked as high as sixth in the country, beat Furman in midweek action at Fluor Field before returning home and sweeping a three-game series from Boston College this weekend. The Tigers outscored their opponents 37-14 while outhitting the opposition .292 (38 hits) to .213 (29 hits). On the week, Clemson had eight doubles, six homers, and 26 walks against 34 strikeouts while going 4-5 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 2.75 ERA, allowing 14 runs (11 earned) in 36.0 innings with 15 walks and 36 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .947 clip, committing eight errors in 151 chances.

Home