Defensive news and notes from Clemson's practice

The media was allowed to watch the first 30 minutes of Clemson’s spring practice Wednesday at Death Valley.
The Clemson Insider was on hand. Here are some news and notes from what we observed — LINK.
Here are some news and notes from today’s practice. The media got to watch the first 30 minutes of practice on Wednesday at Death Valley. The Tigers opened up the practice by doing an extended version (…)
When asked recently which school he feels is recruiting him the hardest, Birmingham (Ala.) Jackson-Olin four-star linebacker Lavonta Bentley didn’t hesitate. “Clemson,” Bentley (…)
With spring football practice going on, the basketball team’s run to the Sweet 16 and the baseball team’s great start, it seems as if everyone has forgotten about the 2018 NFL Draft. In case you have (…)
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Clemson University Athletics is the recipient of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Game Changers Award for the 2017-18 academic year. The ACC’s Game Changers initiative was introduced in (…)
With his decision not far off, a Clemson safety target returned to campus last Wednesday for his second visit there in four weeks. Shelby (N.C.) Crest’s Lannden Zanders made the trip with his football (…)
What were you doing in April of 1990? Whatever you were doing, I bet you were not having as much fun as Clemson athletics. In 1990, Clemson was celebrating one of its most successful years in terms of its two (…)
After rallying to win the U.S. Amateur last summer, Doc Redman earned himself a spot to compete in the 2018 Masters this week at Augusta National. Redman has been prepping for the Masters for some time now, (…)
Clemson’s Logan Davidson was one of four players to hit a home run for the Tigers Tuesday night as No. 6 Clemson downed 18th-ranked Coastal Carolina 6-1 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. The Clemson (…)
Clemson head coach Monte Lee started his press conference following the Tigers’ 6-1 win over Coastal Carolina Tuesday by talking about the “incredible crowd here tonight” at Doug (…)
Clemson’s Logan Davidson, Jordan Greene and Spencer Strider talk about Tuesday’s 6-1 win over Coastal Carolina at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. Greene had a two-run home run in the game, while (…)