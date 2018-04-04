Swinney calls his team ‘average’ right now

Dabo Swinney says his football team is an average team right now. That is what Clemson’s head coach said following Wednesday’s practice at Death Valley.

“That is just where we are,” Swinney said. “We are just not a great team, but we don’t have to be a great team in April. We need to be a great team come September. We are a football team right now that has a long way to go and a lot of work.

“That is what we do. If they could just do it without coaches, then we would just roll the ball out there and let them go. If there is a lot that has to be taught, the best teacher is mistakes, failure and you study and you learn.”

Swinney says the players who really care and are really committed, will improve.

“Ya’ll have heard me say many times, we are kind of finishing our get-ready phase. This is the first leg of our journey,” he said. “It is a four-quarter journey. So we take what we do this spring and we try to give these guys all the tools they need to get better this summer and equip them with information, criticism, encouragement, you name it, and back it up.

“We evaluate everything you can evaluate through our practices. Then it is kind of on them to go through that transformation phase this summer. It is always interesting to see the improvement of some guys.”

Swinney said some guys on offense and defense have been exposed a little bit this spring.

“If they are who I think they are, then they will be much better come fall camp,” Swinney said. “It is just part of the process.”

The Clemson coach said the Tigers have been up and down on both offense and defense this spring. He said the second scrimmage was not as bad as it sounded from a defensive perspective and not as great as it sounded from an offensive standpoint.

In other words, both units have been inconsistent this spring, which is what happens when you are an average football team.

“I don’t think we were a great team this time last year. Far from it,” Swinney said. “We are a long ways away. But we have the ingredients. There is no doubt about that, but they don’t put themselves together. You have to kind of put it together, mix it up, get the oven just right … So we are just kind of not where we needed to be … our consistency really across the board.

“We have too many guys making mental errors. We have too many guys doing stupid things like bad snaps … I’m talking about the whole team. I’m talking about hundred or something guys. It would be easy for me to throw our top 22 out there and we would look pretty good. But they are all ours and they all matter.”

Clemson will return to practice on Friday. The Tigers have just four practices left, including the annual Orange and White Spring Game on April 14 at Death Valley.