Swinney disappointed in Johnson, Fuller

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney called Jadar Johnson and C.J. Fuller’s arrest last week, “disappointing.”

The two former Clemson players were arrested and charged with Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Crime last Wednesday in Clemson. The two were also joined by former Duke defensive tackle Quaven Maurice Ferguson, who was also charged with the same crime.

“It is disappointing. That is really it,” Swinney said following practice Wednesday. “There is nothing else I can say.”

Wednesday was the first time Swinney spoke to the media since Johnson’s and Fuller’s arrest.

Johnson, Fuller and Ferguson were released on a $25,000 bond last Thursday. The three men are accused of knocking on the door of the victim’s apartment on Sloan Street in downtown Clemson and forcing their way into the victim’s apartment at gun point.

The three men allegedly took an undisclosed amount of cash and the victim’s cell phone before leaving and walking to a nearby parking garage. Investigators were able to identify what kind of vehicle the suspects used and they were later identified and arrested without incident.